UK minister in British Virgin Islands for tense governance talks amid protects 

British Virgin Islands acting premier Natalio Wheatley has said the territory opposes efforts by London to impose direct rule, following the making public of a Commission Inquiry report in 29 April into corruption inside the overseas territory.

UK Overseas Territories Minister Amanda Milling is currently in the territory to meet with local officials amid local media reports of protesters gathering to voice their opposition to UK rule.

Milling said in a statement released through the Office of the Governor: "I recognise that these are difficult times for the people of BVI. I am here to listen, and to understand. It is important that we are honest and open with each other when discussing the COI Report and the issues it has identified."

She further said decisions are yet to be made on the report and the aim of her visit is to engage "as wide a range of BVI society as possible to get their feedback on how to improve governance in the territory and discuss next steps for the British Virgin Islands".

The latest development follows a challenging week for the overseas territory, during which its leader Andrew Fahie was arrested in the US for alleged drug trafficking and money laundering.

After his arrest the report led by a British judge was released recommending direct rule be imposed from London due to corruption concerns.

But the acting leader of the BVI has said he opposes the UK taking control in a statement on 29 April.

He said: "Earlier this morning, His Excellency the Governor Mr. John Rankin, CMG made the Commission of Inquiry report public. I was afforded the opportunity to receive a copy from the Governor yesterday and began reviewing the report. The entire document is quite long, but the recommendations can be read without taking up too much time.

"As you will see, the anchor of these recommendations is the recommended partial suspension of the constitution and direct rule by the UK for at least two years. I know that this will be of great concern to many persons, and I too am very concerned about the recommendation.

"What this would mean in real terms is that there would be no more elected representatives who represent the people of the districts and the territory in the House of Assembly where laws are made for our society. There also would be no Government Ministers to advance the public's priorities or a Cabinet to approve policy. All of this authority would be vested in the Governor."

Wheatley continued: "The benefit of representative democracy to the public is the understanding and responsiveness of their elected Representatives to their challenges, who also serve as conduits of their views, especially on reforms.

"I have written to Governor Rankin, and also shared with UK Minister for the Overseas Territories, my initial thoughts on the recommendations as a whole from the standpoint of good governance and democracy.

"The report makes a number of recommendations aimed at reforming and strengthening the systems of Government in the Virgin Islands. In my view, these can be achieved without the partial or full suspension of the Constitution in which direct rule would apply.

"The report's recommended reforms, and also actions for the Governor to take up, are not mutually exclusive or contradictory to maintaining democratic governance in the Territory. Constitutional powers already exist under the constitution that can be exercised if necessary."

He further said: "Good progress by the local Government has been made in strengthening the systems of Government by passing bills and implementing legislation and other measures by working with the Governor.

"There is much more to do, but the good working relationship between the Governor and the Ministers of Cabinet is at the heart of the UK-BVI modern partnership in which there can be closer cooperation to achieve the standards we collectively desire."