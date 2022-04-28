AILO and FEIFA chiefs added to impressive II Connect 2022 speaker list

Association of International Life Offices (AILO) CEO Bob Pain and Federation of European Independent Financial Advisers (FEIFA) CEO Paul Stanfield (pictured below) have been added to an impressive range of speakers at this year's International Investment Connect 2022 event on Wednesday 11 May, at the Cavendish Conference Centre in Marylebone, London.

Bob and Paul will join: Graham Morrall - Global Sales and Marketing Director, Hansard and Deborah Shields - Head of Business Development, Hansard, Richard Burden - Head of International Sales, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, Michael Crowe, CEO, Finance Isle of Man, Simon Pickering, Head of Insurance and Pensions, Department of Enterprise, Isle of Man Government,

Jeremy Bezant - Head of International Business Development, Tilney Smith & Williamson, Julia Peake - tax and estate planning specialist and John Chew - pensions and estate planning specialist, Canada Life International, Matt Winter - head of adviser solutions, Brooks Macdonald, Aslam Shareef - Director and Head of Investments, Fairway Group; David White - Director, QB Partners, and, of course II Connect's keynote speaker the Rt Hon. Lord Owen.

Life and financial advice industry consolidation, making better professional connections, fintech, DFMs and taxation and trusts are among the key topics that will be debated at International Investment's inaugural flagship event - II Connect 2022 on May 11, 2022.

Sponsored by Canada Life International, Hansard, Isle of Man Finance, Brooks Macdonald, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, Fairway Group and Tilney Smith & Williamson, II Connect 2022 will bring together everything that International Investment does in one day - with building out professional connections front and centre at the heart of the event.

Agenda

Among the proposed agenda items includes: IFA Toolkit - What are the essential tools needed for a 21st Century International Adviser - introduced by II Editor Mark Battersby; a discussion on Trusts and Taxation - How to stay ahead of the global regulatory changes, including navigating across multiple jurisdictions.

A session entitled What Jurisdiction? - asking how important a role can cross-border jurisdictions play in a post regulatory world? There will also be a series sessions relating to DFMs & Platforms options, with fund managers and fund selectors also outlining the key investment themes of 2022 including ESG, Multi-Asset, Crypto, Fixed Income.

One of the most hotly-contested discussions and will be around Future Life - a series of discussions on long term future of international life amid regulatory change and consolidation and how important is Insurtech and Fintech is to future advice.

Specialist Case study

At the heart of event will also be unique presentation with a case study session with played out by actors on stage playing client/s and advisers, as break out groups within the event come up with ideas and solutions. Each break out table led by a different sponsor/expert.

Gary Robinson, Publisher, International Investment, said: "International Investment has been at the heart of industry debate during one of the most challenging periods for international financial services. And during this period we have been able to grow thanks to our ability to interact, connect and bring together the industry via our features, videos, events and daily news coverage.

"We are genuinely excited to return to face-to-face events and bring everyone together in London for a one day celebration of best in the cross-border financial services and the international and European funds industry, with some vital debate, discussion and connections on the menu,"

Keynote

Finishing off the day will be keynote speaker - The Rt Hon the Lord Owen CH FRCP - a hugely respected and extremely well-known politician and author (to lost just two of his lifetime achievements) will be our keynote presenter. Lord Owen will be speaking about his recently published book entitled Riddle, Mystery and Enigma. Two Hundred Years of British-Russian Relations.

This is particularly timely given the current war between Russia and Ukraine.

Lord Owen will be presenting each of II Connect's delegates with a complimentary copy of his book and will be signing copies after the event.

II Connect 2022 will, of course, have a series of networking breaks and a networking lunch and end of day drinks for all participants.

