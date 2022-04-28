Sarasin & Partners promote dual CIOs as Guy Monson shifts to client focus

Sarasin & Partners has promoted Jerry Thomas and Phil Collins to dual CIO to replace Guy Monson, who steps back from the role to take a greater focus on client interactions, International Investment's sister brand Investment Week can reveal.

Monson (pictured), who has held the role across Bank Sarasin Group and then Sarasin & Partners for over two decades, will remain a senior partner at the firm and hold his seat on the investment policy committee and investment strategy group.

Sarasin & Partners strengthens partnership with promotions

In his new role as chief market strategist, Monson will take a greater focus on client interaction and communicating the firm's positioning and strategy, while continuing to lead Sarasin and Partners' target return franchise.

Thomas and Collins have been promoted to chief investment officers for global equities and multi-asset respectively, each shifting from their previous roles as heads of those asset classes.

The pair will report to head of asset management and executive committee member Subitha Subramaniam.

Monson said: "The promotion of Jerry and Phil to their respective CIO roles is an important step and having worked with them both for many years, I wish them every success. I look forward to having additional time to help formulate Sarasin & Partners' outlook for markets, across both existing assets and future opportunities.

"Providing our clients with unusually high levels of service and transparency has always been a priority for Sarasin & Partners, and I am particularly excited by the opportunity this will give me to articulate our strategy and thinking."

Sarasin & Partners buys ex-ASI duo's Bread Street Capital

Thomas added: "Our thematic investment process is rigorous, robust and repeatable, and as a result, we have seen our range of global equities funds go from strength to strength. I look forward to leading the equity team in finding new opportunities that align with our responsible, thematic investment philosophy."

Collins said: "Investors face a challenging macroeconomic outlook in light of surging inflation, interest rates hikes and rising geopolitical tensions. A diverse portfolio will become ever more crucial for investors seeking to secure resilient returns as these uncertainties play out, and our multi-asset solutions are well equipped to provide investors with this protection."