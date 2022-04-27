Chartered Insurance Institute appoints new CEO

The Chartered Insurance Institute today (27 April) announces Alan Vallance is the new CEO of the professional body for insurance and personal finance.

Currently CEO of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), Alan will take forward the CII Board's refreshed strategy and next five-year plan, which will be informed by the Shaping the future together consultation feedback.

Dr Helen Phillips, CII Chair, said: "Alan's experience as CEO of the Royal Institute of British Architects, a Royal Charter membership body, make him the ideal choice to lead the Chartered Insurance Institute.

"He is well recognised as an expert in leading and transforming professional bodies into becoming 21st century digital organisations with greater focus on meeting members' needs."

During his seven years at the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), Alan put in place a comprehensive growth and transformation programme including a governance and constitution overhaul, staff restructure, property review, and extensive investment in technology and international support - all focussed on modernising the professional body and improving services and value for members wherever they live or work.

He has been an influential representative for RIBA and the architecture profession with the UK government, leading on issues including international trade, climate action and Brexit negotiations, and on key panels including the Professional Business Services Council, the Creative Industries Council and the Creative Industries Trade and Investment Board.

He led the most significant financial transaction of RIBA's history: the agreement of a joint venture and subsequent sale of RIBA's commercial subsidiary, RIBA Enterprises/NBS, enabling the organisation to establish a significant investment fund for sustainable growth in perpetuity.

This focus on a sustainable business model, alongside his championing of climate action, technology and a programme of work to build a more culturally intelligent and inclusive organisation, has ensured that RIBA is well-placed to support, inspire and engage the professional body's global membership.

Alan trained as a Chartered accountant in London with Ernst & Whinney (later Ernst & Young) and has a background in finance, consulting, strategic planning and general management across a wide variety of roles in Europe and Australasia.

He spent most of his time with EY on insurance audit work with Lloyd's of London syndicates, brokers and insurance companies.

Commenting on his appointment, Alan Vallance said: "I am delighted to join the Chartered Insurance Institute and look forward to working with the volunteers, the board, colleagues and partners to deliver the skills, knowledge and networking insurance and personal finance professionals need to develop their careers and serve the public.

"The CII is a force for good in raising public trust in the profession. It will be an honour to represent both the institute and shine a light on the power of insurance and financial planning to improve the nation's financial resilience in the UK and internationally."

He will succeed Jonathan Clark, interim CEO, on 30 August.