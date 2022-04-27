II Connect Speakers/Sponsors - panel sessions

At this year's International Investment Connect 2022 event on Wednesday 11 May, at the Cavendish Conference Centre in Marylebone, we are delighted to bring you the following sessions:

9:15 am

(BST)

IFA Toolkit

Presentation/Q&A



What are the essential tools needed for a 21st Century International Advisor? And how will recent events and regulatory changes shape the adviser of the future?

Among the speakers and panellists for this session - hosted by International Investment Publisher Gary Robinson - will be Deborah Shields - Head of Business Development, Hansard and Paul Stanfield, CEO, FEIFA (Federation of European Independent Financial Advisers) and leading name from the international adviser community.

Trusts and Taxation

Presentation

How to stay ahead of the global regulatory changes, including navigating across multiple jurisdictions.

In this session, introduced by International Investment Editor Mark Battersby, Julie Peake - tax and estate planning specialist, Canada Life International and John Chew - pensions and estate planning specialist, Canada Life International will discuss the latest up-to-date issues surrounding trusts, domicile and residency, CGT and IHT matters.

This session will offer a series of ideas and solutions, preparing the groundwork ahead of the case study presentation that will take place on stage later in the day.

What Jurisdiction?

Presentation

When selecting the right cross-border jurisdiction for a financial services company what are the key drivers to a successful partnership? And how important is having the right jurisdiction in a post regulatory world?

Michael Crowe, CEO Finance Isle of Man will give the main presentation on this burning issue, which will be followed by an on-stage Q&A session featuring key players from other regions including Jersey, Guernsey and Ireland.

DFMs & Platforms

In this series of presentations on where to go and what to look for in a good discretionary fund manager and/or platform within the cross-border world, we bring together some of the industry's key players:

Cannacord Gennuity Wealth Management

Richard Burden - Head of International Sales, Cannacord Gennuity Wealth Management

Tilney Smith & Williamson

Jeremy Bezant - Head of International Business Development, Tilney Smith & Williamson

Slides/

Brooks Macdonald

Matt Winter - head of adviser solutions, Brooks Macdonald

The presentations/individual Q&As will be followed by a panel session featuring questions from the audience.

Funds and Fund Selectors

Presentation

What are the key investment themes of 2022 - ESG, Multi-Asset, Crypto, Fixed Income?

Hosted by International Investment Editor Mark Battersby, this segment will feature a Q&A Session with Fairway Group's Investment Director Aslam Shareef & and a presentation from the Tilney Smith & Williamson investment team. This will be followed by panel debate where they will be joined by a key player from within from the UK and European fund selector and international advice world.

Case Study and Break Out Groups

Following our networking lunch, onstage, a case study will be acted out by actors playing the clients and adviser.

In this innovative format, II Connect's break out groups, will come up with ideas and solutions to help our couple overcome the dilemma faced by many clients that are returning home following a period working abroad.

The Case Study will hosted by David White - Director, QB Partners

Break-out tables to be hosted by sponsors.

Future Life

Q&A/Panel Session

In this series of Q&As there will be an important discussion on long-term future of international life amid global regulatory change and consolidation. And a session on how important is Insurtech to future advice?

The speakers are:

Hansard:

Graham Morrall, Global Sales and Marketing Director, Hansard

Isle of Man Finance: Simon Pickering, head of insurance and pensions, Department of Enterprise, Isle of Man Government

AILO:

Bob Pain, CEO, AILO

II's Publisher Gary Robinson will host the Q&As, which will be followed by an industry panel featuring the speakers and the head of a major global advisory firm.



Keynote Session

Speaker

The Rt Hon the Lord Owen CH FRCP - a hugely respected and extremely well-known politician and author (to lost just two of his lifetime achievements) will be our keynote presenter.

Lord Owen will be speaking about his recently published book entitled Riddle, Mystery and Enigma. Two Hundred Years of British-Russian Relations.

This is particularly timely given the current war between Russia and Ukraine. Lord Owen will be presenting each of II Connect's delegates with a complimentary copy of his book and will be signing copies after the event.

II editor Mark Battersby will bring the event to a close with the announcement of the results of II's industry-wide survey followed with networking drinks.

To register to be part of this unique event, please click on this link: https://event.internationalinvestment.net/iiconnect2022/en/page/home