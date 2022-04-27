Edmond de Rothschild AM forges new partnership for big push into LatAm

Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management is partnering with Sura Investment Management - a subsidiary of Sura Asset Management comprised of various entities with locations in several Latin American countries - to increase the availability of its range of investment services and products in Latin America.

It said in a statement on 27 April that this partnership represents a key milestone which is in line with the group's overall ambition to enhance its footprint in various markets.

Sura Investment Management has extensive experience providing services to high-net worth individuals and institutional investors in the most prominent economies in the region, as well as technical knowledge of the various asset classes.

Pablo Sprenger, CEO of Sura Investment Management, said: "We are very pleased to partner with Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management - an innovative, visionary investment firm - and are thoroughly convinced it will be beneficial to both companies.

"The strength of its brand, the quality of its experience and its positive impact on the economy will be true allies to support the development of our business and will provide us with an advantage over the competition."

Christophe Caspar, CEO of Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management said: "The partnership with SURA Investment Management - a leading brand and one of the major player in intermediation and investment services in Latin America - is a key milestone in our expansion plans into several promising markets."

Sebastien Senegas, head of southern Europe and latin America at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management added: "We are delighted to enter into a new partnership with such a recognised partner. It enhances our footprint in the region and clearly increases the availability of our range of investment services and products."