Jersey court jails three money launderers for total of 10 years 

Jersey's Royal Court sentenced two men and a woman to a total of 10 years in prison for money laundering offences, a statement by the States of jersey police said on 25 April.

Muhiddin Umurzokov aged 50 from Uzbekistan was sentenced to four years and Anvarjon Eshonkulov, aged 49 from Uzbekistan and Batsukh Bataa, aged 52, from Mongolia were both sentenced to three years each.

After travelling to Jersey from the UK by ferry on Monday 25 October 2021, the three proceeded to launder and attempt to launder approximately £60,000 in cash.

They used banks, currency exchange services, car dealerships and high street retailers to launder the cash which was generally refused because the Jersey businesses in question were aware of the signs and risks of money laundering.

They were arrested on Thursday 28 October 2021 by officers from the States of Jersey Police Joint Financial Crime Unit along with assistance from the Jersey Customs and Immigration Service.

Following an extensive investigation by the States of Jersey Police Financial Crime Team they were all charged and remanded in custody.

The investigation involved a significant amount of work with other agencies both in Jersey and the UK. Many days were spent reviewing CCTV footage and examining large amounts of mobile phone data, much of which required translation.

Detective Inspector Aiden Quenault from the Joint Financial Crime Unit said: "The multi-agency response shows the strong stance that Jersey takes against money laundering; and to the ability of the Island as a whole to identify, disrupt, investigate and prosecute serious financial crime offences.

"We'd particularly like to thank the Jersey businesses who were alert to the signs of money laundering and raised the alarm. We all have a responsibility to look out for suspicious activity."