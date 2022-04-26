People Moves: Lombard Odier Investment Managers, Maitland Fund Services, Canada Life, Multrees, AMS, Ninety One, Kleinwort Hambros

Lombard Odier Investment Managers

Lombard Odier Investment Managers has appointed Dr. Ruben Lubowski as chief carbon and environmental markets strategist.

The newly-created role is part of the firm's continued strategic push to add sustainability expertise to support its holistic approach to climate transition objectives across its investment offering, including the private markets.

Based in New York, Ruben is a leading economics and policy expert on carbon markets and a pioneer in finance approaches for conservation and other natural climate solutions.

He will leverage his extensive experience developing carbon markets and analysing environmental-related opportunities and risks to further develop LOIM's range of products in the carbon and nature-based solutions space.

LOIM plans to launch its first global carbon-focused strategy for private markets in the coming months.

Ruben brings 30 years of professional and academic experience to LOIM. He has held senior leadership and advisory positions with environmental organisations and investors, including most recently as Chief Natural Resource Economist and Associate Vice-President for Climate and Forests at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) in New York.

He also co-founded and serves as Special Adviser to the Emergent Forest Finance Accelerator, which manages and provides the platform for the LEAF Coalition, a public-private initiative that mobilized US$1 billion to protect tropical forests last year.

Ruben started at LOIM on Monday 4 April and reports to Dr. Lorenzo Bernasconi, Head of Climate and Environmental Solutions.

Dr. Lorenzo Bernasconi, head of climate and environmental solutions at LOIM said: "We see tremendous opportunities in these markets to potentially deliver strong returns and sustainability outcomes. I look forward to working with Ruben on launching a global carbon-focused strategy in the near future that will represent a compelling investment opportunity for clients."

Maitland Fund Services

Maitland Fund Services is pleased to announce that Jacolene Otto has been appointed Head of Fund Services - Luxembourg, as of 1 April 2022.

The Luxembourg regulator, the CSSF, has approved Ms Otto's Day-to-Day Manager (DDM) responsibilities, which will include both regulatory and functional reporting lines.

Maitland was founded in Luxembourg in 1976 and has over nearly five decades built a first-class, solid reputation in the jurisdiction. The head count of Maitland Fund Services in Luxembourg is 25, all of whom will report to Ms Otto.

In addition, Ms Otto has been appointed as Director on the Board of Maitland Luxembourg S.A.

Maitland Fund Services MD Jon Hugill said: "We are delighted to make this announcement which is in line with our firm's transformation and financial inclusion objectives.

Jacolene has a career spanning over 12 years in the financial services industry; she is also a Chartered Accountant and worked for KPMG before joining Maitland in 2017."

Canada Life UK

Canada Life UK has appointed Paul Russell as its chief information officer (CIO), further strengthening the IT and Change leadership team.

Russell joins from start-up Upside Saving, where he was founder and Chief Technology Officer. He has more than 20 years of experience of building complex online customer experiences and has broad and deep experience of the best of modern digital engineering approaches, technologies, and architectures.

He has worked across several industries, including IT service management company Smart 421, and financial services, including Legal and General and Aviva.

Caroline Dibbs, chief operating officer at Canada Life said: "We're thrilled to welcome Paul to Canada Life. His entrepreneurial spirit and experience leading a start-up will be vital in supporting our ambitious plans across the portfolio. I'm very excited to have him on board for this journey as we develop our technology expertise and customer understanding."

Multrees

Multrees Investor Services, a provider of outsourced platform, investment administration and custody services, named Ian Catherall to the newly created role of head of change and proposition management and Martyn Johnson, who will be joining the business as programme director.

He will be responsible for driving the on-going business change agenda and further enhancing our innovative proposition. As programme director, Martyn will partner closely with Ian to create a cohesive, accelerated Transformation Programme which will enable Multrees to meet its strategic growth objectives.

Ian joins from Barclays where he began his career over 35 years ago. He brings significant industry knowledge and expertise gained from a wide range of change, proposition and service delivery roles in wealth management, private banking and stockbroking.

Most recently as a Programme Director in Barclays Private Bank, he also has extensive experience in designing, building and optimizing client journeys, together with the underlying investment platforms.

Martyn brings with him over 20 years of experience within the Financial Services Industry. He specialises in defining and delivering Business Transformation programmes - most recently at JP Morgan within the Digital Platform Services business.

Glenn Murphy, chief operating officer at Multrees said: "Ian and Martyn's breadth of experience and deep understanding of client journeys and delivering progressive solutions will be instrumental to our future strategy as we continue to drive growth and strengthen our proposition."

AMS

Global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions), has appointed two new directors, Jacqueline Welch and Franck Cohen, to its Board as it continues its strong growth trajectory.

Jacqueline Welch, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at The New York Times, brings with her a wealth of relevant experience in senior talent roles in the professional services, financial services and media industries.

Franck Cohen, formerly chief customer officer at SAP and now on the board of several leading technology organisations, as well as serving as an advisor to Workday and UiPath, brings with him knowledge and expertise in the application of technology to the delivery of B2B services.

This latest news follows a period of strong growth throughout the world, especially in the United States, where the team has grown four- fold in the last 18 months and is now close to 2,000 strong. Expansion in Europe and Asia with multiple new office openings in those regions further evidences the extent to which AMS is helping many of the world's leading organisations gain competitive advantage through talent.

Ninety One

Ninety One has appointed Daisy Streatfeild from the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) as its new sustainability director.

In her new role, Streatfeild will be responsible for implementing Ninety One's net-zero commitments, both across the firm and within portfolios, working closely with investment teams in the development of sustainable products.

She will also work with clients to help inform them of Ninety One's approach to sustainable investing.

At IIGCC, Streatfeild served as programme director, in which she helped to establish the Paris Aligned Investment Initiative and encouraged more than 140 IIGCC members to sign up to net-zero portfolio emissions.

Prior to that, she was an advisor, sustainable infrastructure, at the Inter-American Development Bank Group, following more than ten years in various climate and finance-focused roles at the Civil Service.

Nazmeera Moola, chief sustainability officer at Ninety One, said that as a signatory to the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, Ninety One is committed to achieving net-zero emissions across its portfolios by 2050.

"Given our emerging markets heritage, we also understand the importance of setting net-zero targets that do not depend on exclusion and divestment and can be assessed in the real economy - otherwise net zero will remain a pipe dream, as opposed to the reality we seek," Moola added.

"Daisy's deep level of experience in working within the sustainable finance sector, coupled with her passion for transforming the investment industry for the better, positions her as an ideal member of our team."

Kleinwort Hambros

Kleinwort Hambros has named new hires to strengthen its client relationship management team in Gibraltar.

Joe Bautista and David Isted will join as private bankers from J Safra Sarasin, reporting to senior banker and new business director Tony Millan.

Bautista has over 30 years of experience, with a client book of more than £1 billion ($1.27 billion) of assets, ranging from private clients to institutional insurance companies as well as family offices. Isted has over 20 years of experience, also with a broad range of clients.

Carlos Ibanez from J Safra Sarasin, who has been appointed head of fixed income, has expertise in the bond markets and insurance companies segment. He will report to Susie Jackson, head of offshore investment management who leads the teams of Jersey, Guernsey and Gibraltar.

In addition, Laura Grover joined the Gibraltar team in late 2021 as an associate private banker, after working remotely for Arbuthnot Latham Private Bank during the pandemic, and ABN AMRO Asset Management and State Street Bank before that.

"These appointments follow a range of hires to build the CRM team. They only reaffirm our strong commitment in Gibraltar and the local community as we look to further strengthen and grow our business in order to achieve our ambition to be a leading responsible bank for client service and expertise," Gibraltar chief executive officer at

Kleinwort Hambros Emma Perez said.

Kleinwort Hambros is the private banking and wealth management brand of Society Generale in the UK, with assets under management of £13.77bn.