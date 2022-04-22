AIA Group regional CEO Bill Lisle passes away at 57 

AIA Group regional CEO Bill Lisle has passed away at the age of 57.

In a statement in memory of Lisle, AIA said: "We at AIA are profoundly saddened to confirm the passing of Bill Lisle, in Hong Kong on 20 April 2022 at age 57.

"Bill was an extremely accomplished professional both at AIA and throughout the industry in a career that spanned more than three decades and many countries. For us, however, he was a dear friend and a leader and mentor who was widely loved and admired. And to all those who knew him, he was above all things a fiercely dedicated and loving family man.

"Bill joined AIA in January 2011 and his immense influence on AIA's development included a range of leadership roles throughout the organisation. Most recently, Bill was our Regional Chief Executive and Group Chief Distribution Officer, providing leadership to our businesses in Thailand, Vietnam, India and Sri Lanka, as well as to the Group's vast Agency and Partnership distribution functions.

"Always one to step forward where there was a need, from December 2012 to May 2015, Bill took on the role of CEO of AIA's operations in Malaysia, where he led the large-scale and successful integration of ING Malaysia after its acquisition by the Group.

"In addition, throughout his time at AIA, Bill served as a director of various companies within the Group, including AIA Company Limited, AIA Vietnam, AIA Australia, and AIA New Zealand. He was also a director of Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited.

"Bill was an extraordinarily capable leader who had an enormous, positive impact on countless people at AIA and in our communities across Asia. He was an extremely bright light for all of us and will be remembered as a dear friend, a trusted mentor, and a respected colleague. Bill was also an exemplary family man, and our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his beloved family."