Blade Runner director Ridley Scott to produce film on the rise of Ethereum 

Scott Free Productions is to make a film adaptation of bestselling book The Infinite Machine, from cryptocurrency journalist Camila Russo, according to Hollywood entertainment news site Deadline.

Russo's book charts the rise of Ethereum, the second-biggest digital asset in the world, the growth of cryptocurrency, and the future of the internet as we know it.

The story of Ethereum begins with Vitalik Buterin, a gifted 19-year-old autodidact who saw the promise of blockchain when the technology was in its earliest stages. He convinced a crack group of coders to join him in his quest to make a super-charged, global computer.

Deadline reported that the film will be written for the screen and directed by Shyam Madiraju, with Ridley Scott, Tom Moran and Vera Meyer of Scott Free producing alongside Alejandro Miranda of Versus Entertainment.

"It's incredibly exciting to have Ridley Scott and the crew at Scott Free produce the movie of The Infinite Machine alongside us," Russo said. "I can't imagine a better team to turn the riveting story about the people behind the most revolutionary technology since the internet into a feature film that will capture the hearts of our generation."

Recent films for Scott Free include the Ridley Scott-directed The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer, and House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino.