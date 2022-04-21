Aiva gets ready for its big annual Lat Am event

Aiva's annual event in Punta del Este: Together again is set to take place next Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 April, 2022.

Aiva, a financial and wealth planning solutions platform for independent advisors, specialising across the Latin America region, will present the Aiva Latam Conference at the Enjoy Hotel in Punta del Este.

In its seventeenth edition, the event, which, Aiva says is "considered as one of the most outstanding in the financial industry in the region", will be attended by a series of renowned international speakers such as Victor Küppers, professor, author and international speaker, who will deliver a presentation on "Facing the future with optimism".

International speaker and ambassador of Disney culture in LATAM, Jonatan Loidi, will also be part of the event with his presentation on the challenges of the new consumer.

The event will also feature Laura Tramezzani, ranked as one of the 100 most important women in Argentina by Apertura magazine and Torcuato Di Tella University, speaking on client expectations and realities, and Albana Rodriguez and Lucía Cardellino, founders of Proyecto Kuhn, with a presentation on "Blockchain Revolution Key Principles and its disruptive/creative potential", among others.

Aiva Latam Conference 2022 is supported and will be attended by a host of fund managers: Allianz Global Investors, First Trust, Golden Hind, Jupiter AM, Natixis, Ninety One, NN Partners, Vanguard, AXA, Franklin Templeton, JP Morgan, MFS, Morgan Stanley, Wellington and Capital Vision, as well as by investment platforms: Utmost, Investors Trust, StoneX and Nodus Bank.