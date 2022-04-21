IQ-EQ rebrands US companies amid ambitious growth plan

Global investor services group IQ-EQ, an Astorg portfolio company, announced that its US based Group companies - Blue River Partners LLC, Constellation Advisers LLC, Concord Trust Company, and Greyline Partners LLC have rebranded as IQ-EQ completing a major milestone on the Group's acquisitive US strategy.

Bringing each of these individually successful firms together under the IQ-EQ brand helps further illustrate the strength of IQ-EQ's global value proposition, its depth of expertise and breadth of service offering which is now available to the Group's U.S. based clients looking to do business either in the U.S. or exploring commercial opportunities more globally.

In the US, the largest and fastest growing fund administration and regulatory compliance market in the world, IQ-EQ now offers a broad and robust range of investor service offerings including:

• Fund administration services

• Middle office and trade support

• Outsourced CFO, accounting and COO services

• Regulatory compliance solutions

• Cybersecurity

• IT solutions

• Open architecture independent trustee services

• Tax consulting and Compliance

Commenting on the rebrand, Mark Fordyce, IQ-EQ's Regional CEO, The Americas said:

"At the heart of this U.S. rebrand lies our commitment to becoming the leading provider of services to the alternative asset industry and their investors, equipped with the most comprehensive range of service offerings and expertise in the industry. For our U.S. business, this rebrand especially highlights the incredible progress we have made since setting off on this journey back in 2020. We are a significant force in the industry and stronger now as one business than we have ever been before, better able to serve the U.S. market, as well as global clients, with our signature, high-touch service. We have significant market ambition in the U.S. and look forward to exciting times ahead for our 550+ team."

Mark Pesco, Group Chief Executive Officer at IQ-EQ, further said:

"Our focus on the U.S. market sits at the very core of our future growth strategy. This rebrand, which brings together four market-leading providers under the IQ-EQ umbrella, represents a key milestone on our journey. Together as IQ-EQ, we are perfectly positioned to grow our U.S. client base and help our EMEA and APAC clients enter and operate seamlessly in this significant growth market. Operating as one IQ-EQ team will unite our growing U.S. team and create a company culture that will make IQ-EQ the employer of choice in our sector. I am immensely proud of what our U.S. team has achieved as four individual businesses and cannot wait to see what they can achieve as one IQ-EQ team."