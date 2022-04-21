Speaker line-up revealed for International Investment's II Connect event

The future of advice, the international life industry, wealth management and investment products will be at the forefront of as series of presentations and debates at this year's II Connect 2022 event - which will take place in London on May 11.

All industry speakers and sponsors have been confirmed and are ready for presentations, Q&A sessions and industry panels at this must-see event for all cross-border investment and advice specialists.

Gary Robinson, Publisher, International Investment, said: "For what is our first major UK event, we have secured some excellent industry specialists from some of the key industry providers who are all supporting II Connect 2022.

"There is something for everyone within this event with sessions on the essential IFA toolkit, future of cross-border advice and international life products, taxation and a fantastic series of sessions and a panel debate on the challenges and opportunities for DFMs and platforms in 2022 and beyond.

The speakers confirmed are as follows:

Hansard: Graham Morrall - Global Sales and Marketing Director, Hansard and Deborah Shields - Head of Business Development, Hansard

Isle of Man Finance: Simon Pickering, Head of Insurance and Pensions, Department of Enterprise, Isle of Man Government

Tilney Smith & Williamson: Jeremy Bezant - Head of International Business Development, Tilney Smith & Williamson

Canada Life International: Julia Peake - tax and estate planning specialist, Canada Life International and John Chew - pensions and estate planning specialist, Canada Life International.

Brooks Macdonald: Matt Winter - head of adviser solutions, Brooks Macdonald

Cannacord Gennuity Wealth Management: Richard Burden - Head of International Sales, Cannacord Gennuity Wealth Management

Fairway Group: Aslam Shareef - Director and Head of Investments, Fairway Group

Other Speakers/Panelists include: Paul Stanfield, CEO, FEIFA (Federation of European Independent Financial Advisers; David White - Director, QB Pensions and, of course our keynote speaker Lord Owen.

In addition, II is set to reveal our adviser panellists - featuring some of he biggest name in the industry - next week.

Click here to attend this must-see event.