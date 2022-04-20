Former US president Bill Clinton, ex-PM Tony Blair, to speak at first-ever Bahamas crypto event

A former US president and ex-UK prime minister, plus a record-breaking Super Bowl winner, are heading the speaker line-up at a conference that will next week seek to elevate The Bahamas' position as a digital assets "front runner".

Bill Clinton (pictured), the 42nd US president, will be joined by Tony Blair, UK prime minister from 1997-2007, as both men give their views on "the world today" in rounding off Thursday's formal agenda at the first-ever Crypto Bahamas conference, which will take place between April 26-29 at the Baha Mar resort.

And, closing out Wednesday's panel discussions and presentations, will be the NFL's GOAT (greatest of all time), seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, who will participate with Sam Bankman-Fried, chief executive of Bahamas-based crypto currency exchange, FTX, for a session simply entitled "winning".

FTX Digital Markets, together with thought leadership network Salt, are the event's two prime organisers.

Valdez Russell, FTX's vice-president of communications and corporate social responsibility, told Tribune Business on 18 April that the conference is forecast to produce an immediate $12m boost to the Bahamian economy via both its attendees and the activities they will undertake while here.

This will not be confined solely to New Providence, but extend to islands such as Grand Bahama, Abaco, Exuma and Eleuthera via the trips they will undertake.

FTX has also just been granted a digital exchange licence in Dubai.