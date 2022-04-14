QB Partners' David White to chair complex case study debate at II Connect 

International Investment can reveal that David White, managing director of Isle of Man-based QB Partners is to chair the debate around a complex multi-jurisdictional case study at our forthcoming inaugural II Connect in-person event in London on 11 May.

The case study, developed by the highly regarded technical team at Canada Life International, will be acted out on stage by professionals from the National Film Institute playing clients and advisers.

In small break out groups, delegate will come up with ideas and solutions in overcoming the problems, after which David will chair a discussion on the stage to ensure a lively debate and bring all the threads together.

David, who is a Chartered Insurer and holds the ACII qualification, has over 35 years' experience in the financial services industry, with over half of that being spent offshore.

His technical background was in pensions, and he has been a SSAS pensioneer trustee and a staff pension scheme trustee as well as running personal and executive pensions.

After that David's career developed into various management roles. From 1999 to 2008 he ran the Far East operation of a leading offshore life assurance company, and he was also its sales director for the latter part of that stint.

A founding director of QB Pensions, he now runs the independent specialist consultancy providing practical, accessible and solutions driven technical support to professional advisers and product providers.

QB Partners is an associate member of both the Personal Finance Society and the Association of International Life Offices.

To find out more details and register for the II Connect event, click here

