Hoxton Capital Management gains US Securities & Exchange Commission licence

Dubai headquartered Hoxton Capital Management has gained a licence from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), effective as of 30 March 2022.

The international adviser firm already has a presence in the US, having established Hoxton Capital Management USA in 2019 with its main office in Austin, Texas, as a state registered investment advisor.

It has further set up a branch as a state registered investment advisor in New Jersey.

The firm presently has 13 registered investment advisor representatives and at the start of Q2 2022 its non-discretionary assets under management exceeded $140m.

Managing partner Chris Ball said: "This is a very important step and milestone for the growth of our US business, and also the latest display of our continued commitment to bringing our services and expertise to expatriate investors across the globe.

"The significant expat population in the US deserves to have available high quality, relevant, tailored advice and this development will allow us to expand our operations to meet the demand that we know is present.

"A huge amount of hard work has gone on from the Hoxton team to make this happen, and this announcement is testament to their efforts.

"Above all else, I'd like to thank all of those clients in the US that have chosen to work with us as their specialist adviser and look forward to us helping a great deal more people across this market in the coming years".