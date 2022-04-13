People Moves: IQ-EQ, REYL Intesa Sanpaolo, Citigroup, Rathbones, Julius Baer, Insurance Advisory Partners 

IQ-EQ

IQ-EQ has named Bram Eijsbouts as its new chief commercial officer (CCO) for Luxembourg.

This appointment comes as the group said it seeks to strengthen its global commercial leadership team and advance its organic growth agenda.

Having joined IQ-EQ in 2020, Eijsbouts has been promoted from his previous role as head of business development for Luxembourg.

As CCO, he will lead IQ-EQ Luxembourg's commercial team on its growth plan and will be responsible for driving collaboration between service segments within the Luxembourg business, as well as between Luxembourg and other IQ-EQ jurisdictions.

Eijsbouts is an experienced commercial director with a 20-year international track record in the financial services industry.

Before IQ-EQ, he held a series of commercial leadership roles in the investor services sphere across multiple jurisdictions.

Emma Crabtree, IQ-EQ's group chief commercial officer, said: "Since Bram joined us in January 2020 he's consistently made a very positive contribution to our business, in Luxembourg and beyond. I'd like to congratulate Bram on this well-deserved promotion and am confident our Luxembourg business will be in safe hands as we enter our next phase of growth."

REYL Intesa Sanpaolo

REYL Intesa Sanpaolo has appointed Nicolas Besson as chief investment officer.

Based in Geneva, his main responsibility will be the supervision of the investment activities across all asset classes.

Besson has 28 years of experience in banking, asset management and financial strategy, having worked at Unigestion, Republic National Bank of New York, LODH Group, where he was global co-head of fixed income, and then at HSBC Private Bank as head of bond management and strategy in Geneva.

After a short period at Credit Suisse, he joined REYL & Cie in 2015 as head of fixed income and senior portfolio manager, before becoming deputy chief investment officer.

In addition to overseeing investment activities across the full spectrum of asset classes, Besson will focus on developing a platform of collective investment products and advisory services, as well the full integration of impact investing principles in collaboration with Jon Duncan, the bank's chief impact officer.

Chief executive officer François Reyl said: "We rely on the qualities of talented professionals like Nicolas Besson to perpetuate innovation within our investment model and secure the long-term development of the Group. The Investment department is acquiring top expertise in the field, meeting the specific needs of our current client base and anticipating those of a new generation."

Besson, CIO, added: "I am delighted and proud to be able to contribute to further developing the Investment department within a diverse and entrepreneurial group. Designing a flexible and well-diversified investment strategy is at the heart of our concerns in order to best manage our clients' assets. The recent strategic partnership with Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo further strengthens our capabilities in this area and broadens our horizons for the distribution of the investment solutions."

Citigroup

Citigroup has appointed Angel Ng as head of Asia-Pacific global wealth management.

Ng will head the US bank's integrated wealth platform serving clients across the wealth continuum from the affluent to high net worth.

Ng is Citi CEO for Hong Kong and Macau and will still be based in Hong Kong.

She reports to Peter Babej, Asia-Pacific CEO, and Jim O'Donnell, CEO of global wealth management.

She will be responsible for managing the bank's ambitious growth strategy across the region centred on wealth management hubs in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Ng will also lead Citi's personal banking franchises in Hong Kong and Singapore, including retail banking, cards and loans.

Ng is taking over from Fabio Fontainha and Steven Lo, formerly co-heads of global wealth management for APAC, who have moved into new roles.

Fontainha is now global head of Citigold and Citigold Private Client, leading Citi's global client strategy across these client segments. Lo has become head of Citi Private Bank for APAC.

"As a top three wealth manager in APAC, and with clients across the region prioritising global diversification, Citi is well positioned for further growth. With Angel's leadership, our wealth business will deliver the full capabilities of our global network to support our clients' needs and ambitions," Babej said.

Rathbones

Rathbone Greenbank Investments has appointed Marian Woodward as impact manager.

Based in Rathbones' London office, she will report to Kate Elliot, head of ethical, sustainable and impact research.

Greenbank manages more than £2.3bn of funds and is part of Rathbone Investment Management.

Woodward will work with Greenbank's investment teams based in London, Bristol, Liverpool and Scotland.

In her previous career, she was a responsible investment analyst for Fidelity International, where she served as a consultant for the climate change and sustainability strategy at EY and as a research assistant for the Centre for Refugee Research.

Julius Baer

Alberto Maria Martinelli, team head private banking international of Bank Julius Baer in Singapore, has moved back to Bank Julius Baer in Switzerland.

He has started building and leading a new team in Lugano focusing on business acquisition and the business development of international clientele.

He will report to Sergio Leoni, Group Head Italy & Ticino Julius Baer.

A veteran banker, Alberto Martinelli has been in Asia for 17 years leading international teams since 2016 at Julius Baer and previously at UBS.

He was instrumental in starting and driving Julius Baer's initiatives in Asia, assisting international UHNW and HNW individuals and families who choose Asia as their home, or have business in Asia.

Sergio Leoni, group head Italy & Ticino at Julius Baer, said: "We are pleased to welcome Alberto Martinelli to our team in Lugano in his new role. Thanks to his extensive career in the financial industry, he brings with him remarkable investment and management expertise, combined with a deep understanding of our clients.

"His outstanding experience in Asia will be of great benefit in building the new international team in Ticino. I am confident that, thanks to his many years of expertise, we are in a very good position to provide excellent service to our clientele."

Insurance Advisory Partners

Insurance Advisory Partners, the specialist insurance M&A, strategic and capital-raising advisory firm, has named Bhaven Pathak as partner and head of UK & Europe, effective 1 May, subject to regulatory approval.

Pathak will be responsible for leading and developing Insurance Advisory Partners' operations in London, following the company's launch in New York in August by banking, insurance and insurtech veterans Tony Ursano and David Kimmel.

Pathak brings more than 20 years of insurance, fintech and investment banking experience to Insurance Advisory Partners including roles at HSBC, Hiscox and Canopius.

As head of M&A at Canopius from 2013 to 2021, Pathak led its sale to Sompo Japan from private equity ownership and subsequently managed the company's award-winning management buy-out.

He has since been assisting fast-growing fintech businesses with strategic development and capital raising. In the 2021 New Year's Honours he was awarded an MBE by Her Majesty the Queen for services to Business and to the Community.

Ursano said: "Bhaven's appointment marks an important step in our development. His exceptional achievements during his career across insurance, fintech and investment banking made him the ideal candidate to lead our London office and I am extremely pleased to welcome him to Insurance Advisory Partners.

"This strategic hire furthers our goal of creating a business that will set the standard for M&A and capital-raising advice for the insurance, insurance services and insurtech industries on both sides of the Atlantic."

Kimmel said: "As in the US, there's a huge opportunity in London and the wider UK and European insurance markets for an advisory firm with the dynamism, quality and depth of experience to challenge the status quo and establish itself as an effective and valued partner.

"Bhaven is a diligent and accomplished operator who typifies the fresh approach we're bringing in providing the highest quality service and advice to our clients."