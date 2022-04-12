Jersey headquartered corporate admin firm gets licence in Ireland

The newly established Highvern Ireland corporate administration business has this week received its Trust and Company Service Providers (TCSP) authorisation, allowing it formally engage with a wide range of clients.

The corporate and fund services provider can offer a full suite of corporate administration services to section 110 and SPV structures across Debt, Capital Markets, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Aviation, and other alternative asset classes in the Irish marketplace.

Highvern launched its Irish business, with offices in Dublin, in January 2022, appointing three experienced professionals to develop this business. Philip Dempsey, Country Head Ireland, was joined by Emma Keane and Adrian Bailie as Directors as they look to expand the jurisdictional footprint of the award-winning firm.

Dempsey said: "We have already had a significant amount of interest in our services, so we are pleased to receive this authorisation to begin providing the full suite of corporate administration services here in Ireland.

"This is a great opportunity to build upon what we already offer at Highvern, and to further cement our reputation for service delivery excellence, focussing on forging long-term client relationships.

"Highvern understands the market opportunities and appetite to establish structures in Ireland and aims to grow in line with this. We expect the team to be extremely busy for the foreseeable future."

The Jersey headquartered provider of private wealth, fund and corporate administration services has recently been recognised for its outstanding services, receiving the Private Equity Wire European Award for Best Fund Administrators (GPs with assets <$30bn). Highvern also has offices in London, as well as recently acquiring a business in Guernsey.