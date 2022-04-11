Take part in International Investment's first ever survey on professional connections 

International Investment is delighted to flag our new II Connect survey which we would very much like you to take part in ahead of our inaugural in-person event in London, exactly one month away on 11 May.

The aim of this survey is to understand more about your advice business and how you work with professional connections to offer your clients the best service.

Please click here to access and complete the survey, which is designed to be easy to complete and should not take more than 20 minutes of your time.

The survey questionnaire can be accessed here.

We will be sharing highlights of the survey results on the day of the event, which is an excitingly packed programme around international financial planning including lively debate on cross-jurisdictional case study and guest speakers including Lord David Owen.

II Connect, for the international financial services industry is designed to enable you not only to expand your existing network of contacts, but also to build new knowledge and insights across the challenging cross-jurisdictional financial planning and wealth management space.

This event's innovative and highly participatory format will give golden opportunities to speak directly to the circle of connections that make the client advice experience complete, such as expert lawyers, accountants, specialist tax, trust and retirement advisers, as well as business model consultants including tech gurus.

Reasons to attend II Connect:

On-the-day results of an in-depth industry survey on professional connections conducted by International Investment which will be revealed on the day of the event.

A big debate around a complex international client case study using the expert insights of some of the most experienced professional connections in the business

A holistic look at life change moments which require the most financial planning such as at retirement, divorce, inheritance and philanthropy

Live polls on key issues throughout the event

Structured networking breaks where delegates from different parts of the industry are mixed together in small groups

Head-to-head main panel discussion between different parts of the industry

To find out more details and register for the II Connect event, click here

To take part in International Investment's II Connect Survey, click here.



