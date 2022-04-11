Quilter Cheviot Europe boosts its Dublin office with triple hire

Quilter Cheviot Europe (QCE), the Irish subsidiary of discretionary wealth manager Quilter Cheviot, today (11 April) made three significant hires to expand its team, with an investment manager and two financial planners joining the Dublin office.

William McDonald joins as an investment manager, having previously held senior roles with Appian Asset Management and Cannacord Genuity. He will report into Donnacha Fox, Chief Investment Officer at QCE.

Patrick Good and Tom O'Dea join QCE from Kennelly Tax Advisers (KTA) and PwC respectively to boost QCE's financial planning proposition, following the hire of Andrew Fahy as Head of Financial Planning in early 2022. Patrick and Tom will report into Andrew.

The three hires will help QCE to evolve its integrated investment management and financial planning offering to clients in Ireland and Europe, as well as reinforcing the support we provide to the external intermediary community.

QCE expects to continue expanding its team in Ireland to support its growth ambitions.

Brian Weber, chief executive at Quilter Cheviot Europe, said: "We are delighted to be reinforcing our investment management team with William's appointment. He has a fantastic reputation in the market, and will have an important role in helping us to drive growth in 2022 and beyond.

"Clients are increasingly looking for a modern-day wealth management offering, which goes well beyond just investment management, and Patrick and Tom will be integral in helping us to evolve the services we can offer clients.

"We want to be able to offer a holistic service to our clients, which combines financial advice with investment management, while also fostering our existing intermediary relationships. All three of these hires help us to do this, and I look forward to them all contributing to the continuing success and growth of the business."