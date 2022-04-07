CII launches career development platform FutureMe

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has launched FutureMe, a career development platform for financial planning and insurance professionals.

The platform contains content focused on career development and was produced by the CII in partnership with Abintegro, a provider of "career empowerment technology".

FutureMe offers interactive tools and career skills e-learning, including more than 5,000 videos, 800 e-learning bites, 14 personality assessments and 300 soft business and IT skills courses.

Gill White (pictured), chief customer officer of the CII, said the platform was created in response to feedback from those wanting more support on how to further their professional development and achieve career ambitions: "FutureMe enables professionals to identify where they are in their career today, encourages them to think about where they want to go next, and supports them to take that next step forward."

The new content sits alongside existing CPD content, online learning and technical qualifications from the CII and members will be signposted to relevant content based on personalised skills gaps.

FutureMe also includes Career Pulse, a self-assessment tool desgined to help users see how employable they are and identify areas they need to develop.

Additionally, it incorporates CV Builder, which assesses a member's CV against more than 50 checks and gives instant personalised feedback, as well as Interview 360, an artificial intelligence interview programme, which simulates an interview environment and delivers personalised feedback.

White continued: "FutureMe can be accessed by all CII members, at no additional cost, via the learning section of the MyCII portal and is suitable for professionals at every stage of their career.

"A crucial part of the consultation proposals focussed on putting the CII learning framework and membership proposition at the core of the CII strategy, and future-proof its learning and membership offer for a changing world."