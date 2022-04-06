New type of estate planning service launches with holistic approach 

Specialist investment manager Ingenious has launched what it describes as a "new type of estate planning service" after researching what financial advisers need for clients.

The new IEP Apex service is billed as a simple and cost-effective solution for any financial advisers and their clients looking to maximise the wealth they pass onto their beneficiaries, taking a holistic approach to estate planning by providing a "unique set of benefits as standard".

These features include:

Access to Ingenious' asset-backed lending strategy that aims to protect capital and deliver long-term growth ahead of inflation, with predictable investment returns and low correlation to public markets.

Complimentary insurance cover from day one to pay for any inheritance tax liability arising during the two-year business relief qualifying period.

Access to a complimentary specialist care advisory service.

Investment fees ranked second lowest in the business relief sector over a five-year period.

Independent annual reviews to provide comfort that the service remains business relief compliant.

Neil Forster, CEO at Ingenious, said: "We've been working with financial advisers to understand what they and their clients want from an estate planning service: capital protection, steady returns, immediate IHT effectiveness and low costs are their priorities.

"IEP Apex has been created as a new type of estate planning service to meet their needs, building on one of the top-performing and lowest-cost services in the sector to deliver what we believe is exceptional value for money."

IEP Apex focuses on protecting capital via a lending strategy secured against high-quality assets with a low correlation to public markets.

This strategy can reduce volatility in investment returns and aims to benefit from long-term growth ahead of inflation.

Ingenious further said the service makes things simple for financial advisers and their clients by providing complimentary insurance cover from day one to settle any IHT liability arising during the two-year business relief qualifying period as well as providing access to a complimentary care advisory service.

While investment managers have historically always charged investors for insurance cover and peace of mind, Ingenious said it was proud to make both insurance cover and access to the care service available as standard, creating a new type of estate planning service.

IEP Apex will become the fifth service in the Ingenious Estate Planning range.