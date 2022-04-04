Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to step down amid more Covid testing 

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said today (4 April) she will not seek a second five-year term of office.

She said: "I will complete my five year term as the chief executive on June the 30th. This year and more than 40 year government service career. In fact, my intention not to seek re-election has actually been expressed to the central government as early as the beginning of 2021.

"And last year, they have shown that understanding and respect and there is only one consideration and that is family. I have told everyone before that family is my top priority. They think that it is time for me to go home. This is my only consideration."

This news came amid speculation that chief secretary John Lee, Hong Kong's second most senior official, was set to resign to join the race to replace Lam as the next leader.

Hong Kong health authorities reported 3,138 new COVID-19 infections on 4 April, down from 3,709 the previous day, and 90 deaths.

All residents were "strongly urged" to take three Covid-19 tests using rapid antigen test (RAT) kits between April 8 and April 10, Lam said on 2 April as the city's three million households began receiving service kits from the government.