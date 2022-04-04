People Moves: Aviva, Tilney Smith & Williamson, Martin Currie, Carrie Olsen, Robeco, Crestbridge

Aviva

Aviva has appointed Charlotte Jones as chief financial officer and executive director with effect from 5 September 2022. She was previously chief financial officer of RSA Insurance and interim chief executive officer of the RSA UK & International business.

She has enjoyed a highly successful career in financial services including as CFO of Jupiter Fund Management, where she was the member of the Board and Executive Committee with responsibility for finance and corporate strategy.

Before that she was head of group finance at Credit Suisse Group and deputy group CFO at Deutsche Bank Group. She started her career at EY.

Amanda Blanc, group chief executive officer, said: "This is a really excellent appointment for Aviva. Charlotte is a highly experienced CFO with an impressive track record across the insurance and asset management industries. She is an exceptional addition to Aviva and will play a central role as we accelerate our performance and grow."

Tilney Smith & Williamson

Tilney Smith & Williamson, the wealth management and professional services group which is set to re-brand to Evelyn Partners in the summer, has named Andrew Wilkes as its next chief professional services director and a member of the group executive committee.



Wilkes joined the firm in 2004 and has been head of tax for the past two years. In his new role as head of the firm's Professional Services business, he will have overall responsibility for client teams working across Assurance and Business Services, Tax and Advisory.

He succeeds Susan Shaw who has been a member of the Professional Services Executive for the last 10 years and who has led the business for the past four.

She will hand over the reins to Andrew at the beginning of July, which is also the 30th anniversary of her joining the firm. She will remain as a Partner but return to client work before retiring next March.



Chris Woodhouse, group chief executive at Tilney Smith & Williamson said: "I am delighted that Andrew has agreed to take on the position of Chief Professional Services Director. Andrew has played an instrumental role in our Professional Services business which has enjoyed an excellent first year since our merger. On a pro forma basis Professional Services operating income grew by more than 15% in 2021 over the prior year and we also hired a number of new partners which will support future growth.

"As we prepare to re-brand to Evelyn Partners, I am confident that under his leadership it will continue to go from strength to strength. I would also like to give my thanks to the considerable contribution that Susan has made to the firm over the past three decades, including the last four years heading up our Professional Services business."



Martin Currie

Martin Currie's Global Long-Term Unconstrained team has hired two investment analysts to bolster their research team.

Jackie Ciu and Anna Shevkunoa have been appointed as Investment Analysts on the Global Long-Term Unconstrained team at Martin Currie, part of the Franklin Templeton Group.

London-based Jackie Ciu is reporting to Yulia Hofstede, Portfolio Manager on the Global Long-Term Unconstrained team. Her main research responsibilities will cover Technology, Media and Telecoms and Financial sectors.

Edinburgh-based Anna Shevkunoa will cover the Healthcare sector. She will report to Amanda Whitecross, Portfolio Manager on the Global Long-Term Unconstrained team.

Ciu joined from JP Morgan Chase, where she was an equity research associate focusing on the European insurance sector. Her role involved conducting fundamental granular environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis and outlining methods for integrating ESG consideration into equity.

Shevkunoa joins from KPMG where she was an Assistant Manager/Associate within the Financial Service Audit area, covering asset management and Venture Capital Trust clients, undertaking the valuation and analysis of investments in subsidiaries, intangible assets, and unlisted investments.

Carey Olsen

Senior associate Sukhvinder Chana has joined Carey Olsen's London office as a member of the firm's Guernsey corporate and finance practice.

Sukhvinder advises on a broad range of complex Guernsey corporate finance matters with a focus on real estate finance, acquisition finance and structured finance. Sukhvinder also advises on acquisitions and disposals, corporate restructurings, amalgamations and migrations and regularly advises foreign banks on the Guernsey regulatory regime applicable to the promotion of goods and services on the island.

Carey Olsen partner Ben Morgan said: "It is a pleasure to welcome Sukhvinder to Carey Olsen. He is a knowledgeable, skilful lawyer and a fantastic addition to our corporate and finance team in the City. Sukhvinder brings with him valuable experience in a range of corporate, finance and regulatory matters and we're delighted to have him on board."

Robeco

Robeco has announced the appointment of Marcel Prins as chief operating officer (COO) and member of the Executive Committee (ExCo), effective as of 1 June.



Prins succeeds Karin van Baardwijk, who was Robeco's COO, until she was appointed CEO on 1 January 2022 and held on to the responsibilities on an interim basis after that.



Joining Robeco from APG Asset Management, Prins brings more than 25 years of experience in operations and technology in the financial services sector.

At APG Asset Management Mr. Prins was COO for over 10 years and recently added Chief Digital Officer (CDO) to his responsibilities.

Prior to joining APG, he was Managing Director for International Operations at ABN AMRO, where he was responsible for the effective operational integration of international entities following the merger with Fortis Bank Nederland.



Karin van Baardwijk, CEO Robeco: "We are pleased to have Marcel join Robeco and the ExCo as our new COO. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will benefit not only our operation's organization but many departments across Robeco and of course our clients. I'm proud of the strong executive team we have in place and know that Marcel's leadership will guide this important domain toward continued success."



Crestbridge

Crestbridge, the global provider of independent, end-to-end professional administration solutions to corporates, asset managers, institutional investors, and family offices, has appointed Luke Hamill as director, corporate and capital markets.

Following the appointment at the beginning of the year of Martin Lambert as Group Head, Corporate and Capital Markets, Hamill who will be based in London, joins the Corporate Services team, and will focus his experience on further developing the Crestbridge capital markets proposition.

With more than two decades of experience in the international real estate industry, he has spent the last six years based in Abu Dhabi working for the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) where he had responsibility for managing $10bn of debt capital markets activity across Europe and Asia.

Prior to this he worked in London for private equity real estate investment firm, Ares Management Ltd, working across pan-European real estate funds. A Chartered Taxation Advisor (CTA), Luke has also worked in a real estate advisory capacity for two of the Big Four professional services firms.

Martin Lambert said: "Crestbridge has deep experience and expertise in the capital raising and capital markets space, and we are developing and expanding our capabilities in this area to support our clients' demands. Luke's knowledge and experience are an invaluable addition to the team, having worked with corporate, fund, and real estate structures across multiple jurisdictions for more than two decades, spanning financings, fund formations, joint ventures, and acquisitions and disposals."