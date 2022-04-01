VIDEO: DeVere CEO speaks ahead of Ukraine appeal fundraising challenge

In this video, below, we hear from DeVere Group's Nigel Green, as he is training ahead of the La Valette Marathon to support those displaced by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Click here to view the video.

Green will take on the 456-year-old challenge in Malta's historical capital city on April 24 to raise funds for the 10 million people - more than a quarter of the population - who have left their homes in Ukraine according to the UNHCR since the outbreak of the war.

"Having had business operations in Ukraine and across the whole region for many years, we have direct contact with families whose lives have been destroyed by this war and who now need to start again from scratch," Green said.

"We will work directly with them, where possible, alongside non-governmental organisations.

Impact

"We're asking you to take your chance to make a huge, positive impact on the lives of innocent children and families who have literally had to run for their lives."

Green has pledged to match whatever anyone sponsors or donates, up to a million. "If you donate £50, I'll match it, if you donate £100,000, I'll match it."

Donations can be made here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/deveresupportsukraine



Green concluded: "Remember, whatever you sponsor me for, I will double. Make me pay in cold, hard cash and help give those placed by war an opportunity for the future they deserve."