Liontrust completes acquisition of Majedie 

Liontrust Asset Management has completed the acquisition of Majedie Asset Management.

The acquisition adds £5.2bn to Liontrust's assets under management and advice (AuMA), taking pro-forma Liontrust AuMA to £38.6bn.

Liontrust has been renamed the Liontrust Global Fundamental team and continues to be headed by James de Uphaugh.

There will be no change to the team's existing high conviction, tried and tested investment process that will continue to be applied to the management of the Global Fundamental team's funds and investment trust mandates.

John Ions, Chief Executive of Liontrust, said: "Majedie is a key acquisition in continuing to broaden Liontrust's investment capability and distribution and enhancing further our client service.

"The investment managers are highly regarded with a long pedigree in managing UK and Global Equities for institutional clients. The success of the team, who have all moved to Liontrust, is demonstrated by the quality of their institutional mandates and the management of Edinburgh Investment Trust since March 2020.

"The client service offered by Majedie, including their online portal, is reflected in the strength of the relationships they have built up over many years.

"Since announcing the acquisition in December 2021, we have ensured there has been a smooth transition for clients. This has been aided by the cultural alignment between the two companies, including a focus on rigorous investment processes, a commitment to being responsible investors and delivering a first-class service.

"I have great confidence that bringing together the Global Fundamental team and their long-standing relationships with Liontrust's strong brand, sales and marketing will enable us to expand the distribution of their funds and grow our institutional business."