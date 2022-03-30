GAM's services business loses £8.5bn mandate

GAM's fund management services arm has lost a 10.5bn Swiss franc (£8.6bn) mandate, following a decision by its client to take the assets in-house.

According to GAM, the unnamed client has around CHF 11.5bn allocated to it, garnering associated revenues of around CHF 6m per year, which represents less than 3% of the fund manager's net fee and commission income for 2021.

Following the announcement on Wednesday (30 March), the client will bring the CHF 10.5bn in assets in house to be managed by their existing management services firm from April next year.

Around CHF 1bn of assets will continue to be managed by GAM Fund Management Services.

GAM claimed that its management arm had a "strong pipeline" of future business opportunities in the announcement stating the mandate loss.

Sean O'Driscoll, head of GAM Fund Management Services, said: "We are proud to have helped our client grow their business over a long period and look forward to continue working with them as a trusted partner."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Financial Conduct Authority issued the final notices for GAM International Management and the former investment directory Timothy Haywood, detailing the conflict of interests that arose in their investment into Greensill.

In the notices, the FCA published new details, along with previously known information.

These included that Greensill had offered GAM an equity warrant and a "fee ramp" in October 2016 around the time of its investment into the special purpose vehicle Laufer and issues around the creation of a new class of the supply chain finance fund.