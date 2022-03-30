Sentencing date set for multi-million pound fraud case

The sentencing date has been set for the people accused of being involved with pension fraud totalling nearly £14m.

Alan Barratt and Susan Dalton - who are charged with fraud by abuse of position as part of a criminal prosecution by The Pensions Regulator (TPR) - will appear at Southwark Crown Court for sentencing on 22 April.

The pair are accused by TPR of persuading 245 savers to transfer their pension savings totalling £13.7m into 11 pension schemes between 2012 and 2014. These schemes were controlled by the defendants.

The defendants previously admitted charges of fraud by abuse of position in breach of section 4 of the Fraud Act 2006 arising from their roles as trustees of pension schemes.

At a hearing yesterday (29 March) TPR offered no evidence against Julian Hanson who was also charged with fraud by abuse of position, and a verdict of not guilty was formally entered by the court.

Hanson pleaded not guilty on a previous occasion and TPR said while it remains satisfied the evidential test continues to be met in the case of Hanson, it determined it is no longer in the public interest to proceed with the case against him.