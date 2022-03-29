Jersey's funds business up by a fifth in 2021

The total net asset value of regulated funds administered in Jersey rose by almost a fifth over the course of 2021 to reach a new record level as corporate activity and bank deposits also showed year-on-year growth, according to the most recent quarterly figures from Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) to 31 December last year.

The value of regulated funds under administration increased by £72.1bn year-on-year (19%) to stand at £450.2bn.

The growth is driven by the alternative asset classes, including private equity, real estate, hedge, credit and infrastructure, which now represent 89% of total funds business, with private equity and venture capital in particular increasing by 27% over the year.

The funds industry in particular maintained its strong upward trajectory, with total fund assets in Jersey now topping £450bn."

Meanwhile, the total value of deposits held in Jersey banking institutions increased marginally, by £1.9bn (1%) to £133.5bn over 2021, with 56% held in foreign currencies.

Corporate activity also remained strong over 2021, with levels of company incorporations over the twelve months meaning the highest ever year-end number of live companies on the register was recorded this period (34,523).

Jersey Finance CEO, Joe Moynihan, said: "Overall, these are positive figures for our industry in what continues to be a challenging global environment for cross-border financial services. The message is clear - investors and institutions value the certainty, stability and expertise Jersey offers in an uncertain landscape.

"The funds industry in particular maintained its strong upward trajectory, with total fund assets in Jersey now topping £450bn. Meanwhile our banking sector has remained stable despite ongoing currency fluctuations, and our corporate sector has been particularly active, reflecting a buoyant picture across the industry.

"These figures should give us optimism for the year ahead as we continue to innovate and deliver high quality services to global investors."

Tim Morgan, Chair, Jersey Funds Association, added: "Our focus as a funds industry is on creating the very best ecosystem for investors and managers, to facilitate the global distribution of capital securely and efficiently.

"That these figures show a near 75% increase in funds business over the past five years is testament to the fact that investors right across the alternatives spectrum recognise Jersey as a top-tier jurisdiction, offering expertise, innovative structuring options and a no-nonsense regulatory environment that is entirely geared up to supporting their endeavours."