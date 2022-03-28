Zurich Insurance axes Z logo from social media over Russian pro war symbol

Zurich Insurance has axed its 'Z' logo from certain social media channels after the letter became a Russian pro war symbol.

The company said it was removing the logo - a white Z on a blue background - because it did not want to be misinterpreted as supporting Russia in the conflict.

In a statement, the company said: 'We are temporarily removing the use of the letter 'Z' from social channels where it appears in isolation and could be misinterpreted.

"We're monitoring the situation closely and will take further actions if and when required," it further said.

Letter 'Z' has become a symbol of Russian support for the invasion of Ukraine

It has appeared on Russian tanks and also on items including t-shirts and flags

The letter was used to mark Russian military vehicles being sent to join the war effort, and it has since been adopted as a pro-war symbol by Putin's supported.