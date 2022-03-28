Zedra to acquire BNP Paribas Jersey Trust Corporation 

Zedra, a global specialist in global corporate services, active wealth and fund solutions, has acquired BNP Paribas Jersey Trust Corporation, subject to subject to regulatory approval.

The acquisition will further boost Zedra's presence in Jersey, strengthening its offering for corporates and active wealth.

It will also provide BNP Paribas clients with access to a greater range of services, both in Jersey and elsewhere within the Zedra Group.

BNP Paribas Wealth Management said it would continue working with Zedra as a preferred partner for trust services, while continuing to provide wealth management services to its clients, leveraging the firm's best-in-class private banking team and global reach.

In the statement today (28 March) it also highlighted that for over 30 years the company had offered personalised trustee and fiduciary services to its clients, plus over a decade of experience providing trustee services to private equity and real estate institutional funds.

Zedra further said it had a strong heritage in Jersey, which is a core jurisdiction for where the firm has established its largest office, consisting of 90+ colleagues, offering a full range of services for corporates, active wealth and both regulated and private funds.

The announcement follows Zedra's acquisition of BNP Paribas Singapore Trust Corporation Limited in July 2020, now fully integrated and renamed Zedra Trustees (Singapore) Limited. The business caters to the growing Asian ultra-high net worth and high net worth markets, with the majority of clientele consisting of families and entrepreneurs.

Steven Bowen, head of Channel Islands at Zedra, said: "This acquisition will give us a significant opportunity to broaden ZEDRA's capabilities and expertise in the Channel Islands, adding to our fast-growing market position. BNP Paribas Jersey Trust Corporation Limited has a first-class staff base, which we look forward to welcoming into ZEDRA".

