People Moves: PraxisIFM, My Options Superannuation, CISI, Russell Investments, Crestbridge, VG

PraxisIFM

PraxisIFM has appointed three experienced senior professionals to its Jersey team as part of its renewed focus on private wealth and corporate services.

Joining the business' growing Jersey office are Nathan Petty and Jo Abbott, both appointed as Associate Directors in the group's Jersey Trust team, and Emma Sanford, appointed as Senior Manager - Human Resources.

With more than 30 years' experience in the finance industry, Petty began his career working for one of the world's largest banking and investment services organisations before moving into fiduciary and corporate services.

He became a member of STEP in 2005 and has experience of working with corporate, funds and private clients, advising on a variety of structures. Nathan will be using the extensive knowledge and expertise gained throughout his career to manage one of PraxisIFM's private wealth teams and will work closely with the Jersey board of directors to help develop the business.

Abbott is a highly-skilled Trust practitioner and will lead one of the Jersey office's private client teams. Having begun a focused career in Trust on a graduate trainee programme, Jo has since gained more than 25 years' experience working for a number of local trust companies which she'll be drawing on to support her team to provide the administration of a variety of structures including trust, corporate and family office.

Heading up the Jersey office's HR function, Sanford brings strategic and operational experience in HR and learning and development to the business. She will work with the team to deliver high performance and organisational success by helping foster and further develop engagement and a positive culture.

Daniel Reynolds, managing director of PraxisIFM Trust in Jersey, said: ‘‘We have now entered our 50th year of business on the Island with a renewed energy and focus on private wealth and corporate services.

"Nathan and Jo's appointments are a reflection of that, and I know, as experienced professionals, they will both be instrumental in moving our Jersey business forward in this direction. As our team grows, so does the support needed from our HR department. Emma is a wonderful addition, whose expertise and management skills will ensure we can continue to deliver exceptional client service by retaining and recruiting the best people. I am delighted to welcome all three to the team."

My Options Superannuation

Victoria Billington has moved from STM Gibraltar to join the Group's Australian based subsidiary, My Options Superannuation Pty Ltd, as Customer Relations Manager and Senior Administrator.

Based in Melbourne, she is "looking forward to extending and building business relationships with Australian licensed advisers".

CISI

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Katie Errock ACSI as President of the CISI's Isle of Man branch.

Katie Errock has over 12 years of experience across financial services and investment management, for a variety of internationally regulated firms on the Isle of Man.

In 2021 she joined Burnbrae Limited as Company Secretary, with responsibility for corporate governance spanning a variety of listed and unlisted entities.

Prior to joining Burnbrae, she was employed as Product Development Manager for Fiera Capital, overseeing the firm's European product offering and fund range proposition.

She holds a first-class honours degree in Accounting and Finance and is an Associate of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment. Katie is currently undertaking a Global MBA (Finance) with Queen Mary, University of London.

Russell Investments

Global investment solutions provider Russell Investments announced the appointment of Gavin Anderson as Director, Private Markets. Based in London, Anderson will report to Chris Davies, Head of UK Distribution.

In this new role, Anderson will be responsible for developing Russell Investments' private markets business for wealth managers, private banks and family offices. He will leverage the firm's deep expertise in the underlying asset classes, working closely with the Investment and Product divisions to create bespoke solutions designed around investors' requirements and needs.

Anderson will work closely with Michael Steingold, Investment Director, Private Markets, who relocated to London earlier this year after spending time in Russell Investments' Tokyo and Seattle offices. Steingold has over 10 years' experience in private markets research and portfolio management.

Anderson joins Russell Investments from Scottish-based family office Chroma Ventures where he held the position of Investment Director. Previously, he was an Investment Manager at one of UK's most active mid-market private equity firms. He has over 10 years' investment industry expertise, with a focus on alternatives and private investments at asset managers, investment banks and ‘Big Four' accounting firms' deal advisory groups.

Crestbridge

Crestbridge, the global provider of independent, end-to-end professional administration solutions to corporates, asset managers, institutional investors, and family offices, has appointed Barry Hindmarch as Director and Head of Real Estate -UK.

Based in London, Hindmarch will be responsible for leading Crestbridge's UK Real Estate business and for the management and evolution of its services, building on its reputation as a leading service provider for real estate asset managers.

With over 25 years' experience across UK and international real estate, Barry specialises in real estate finance and also has significant expertise in fund management and outsourcing having managed teams in the UK and across Europe.

Prior to joining Crestbridge, he was Head of Real Estate for UK, Channel Islands, and Ireland for one of the top five fund administrators globally, where he was responsible for establishing oversight and reporting of real estate as a specialist service. Before this, he was Director of Real Assets (Alternative Investments) at one of the worlds' largest asset managers where he managed the finance team for open and closed-ended EMEA real estate funds.

Barry's appointment adds further weight to Crestbridge's highly experienced Real Estate Services team, which provides comprehensive support to asset managers including managing the administrative, accounting, reporting, residency, and governance needs of a broad range of real estate structures throughout their lifecycle.

Michael Johnson, Group Head of Institutional Services, Crestbridge, said: "We're committed to investing in the UK, supporting it as a gateway to European and global markets for asset managers and investors, and are continually evolving our UK capabilities across our service lines.

"Barry brings with him not only considerable technical expertise but also vast experience of working with some of the biggest global names in the international real estate environment and will play a vital role in leading and driving forward our UK real estate business. I'm delighted to welcome him to the Crestbridge team."

VG

VG, the Jersey-based provider of trust, corporate and fund administration solutions, has named Gabriela Jakubczyk, Matthew Hibbs and Zach O'Shea to join its corporate team.

Jakubczyk has joined as an associated director, working with Steve Langan, director of corporate and capital markets. Prior to this, she worked at Aztec Group, a fund and corporate services provider to the alternative assets industry, where she spent two years as a senior client relationships manager specialising in private equity.

Hibbs is a manager with 14 years' experience of traditional trust and company administration. He previously worked at Pentera Trust Company in Jersey, where he ran an extensive portfolio of real estate companies involving commercial and residential assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

O'Shea, who has been made a trust officer, was formerly at Oak Group where he administered a portfolio of companies, trusts, registered offices, and other entities.