DeVere's Nigel Green to match donations to help rebuild lives torn apart by war

DeVere Group's Nigel Green is preparing to run La Valette Marathon to support those displaced by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Green will take on the 456-year-old challenge in Malta's historical capital city on April 24 to raise funds for the 10 million people - more than a quarter of the population - who have left their homes in Ukraine according to the UNHCR since the outbreak of the war.

He said: "Many families have managed - despite the terrifyingly dangerous conditions - to flee the tyranny and daily attacks.

Having had business operations in Ukraine and across the whole region for many years, we have direct contact with families whose lives have been destroyed by this war and who now need to start again from scratch."

"Grabbing just what they can - documents, a couple of photos, money, a few clothes - and they have run for their lives.

"Navigating tanks, soldiers with machine guns, and bombs seemingly coming from nowhere, in snow and sub-zero temperatures, day after day, night after night, with grit, determination and courage they headed to the borders with neighbouring countries to cross.

"Now that they've managed to escape with their lives, help needs to be delivered to these people so they can try and re-start their lives under the most horrific of circumstances."

He continued: "It's been heart-warming that so many of us have been wanting to help these families as they try and rebuild their lives and aim for a brighter, safer future.

"But it's often hard to know how and where to start."

This is why, says the deVere CEO, he is taking on Valletta's time-honoured half marathon feat.

"We will work directly with them, where possible, alongside non-governmental organisations.

"We're asking you to take your chance to make a huge, positive impact on the lives of innocent children and families who have literally had to run for their lives."

With a laser-like focus on raising as much as possible, Nigel Green has also pledged to match whatever anyone sponsors or donates, up to a million. "If you donate £50, I'll match it, if you donate £100,000, I'll match it."

Donations can be made here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/deveresupportsukraine



Green concluded: "Remember, whatever you sponsor me for, I will double. Make me pay in cold, hard cash and help give those placed by war an opportunity for the future they deserve."