Wealth planning manager banned for 10 years in Singapore  

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued ten-year prohibition orders (POs) against Loh Thim Mun Marcus, a former wealth planning manager with DBS Bank Pte Ltd (DBS).

The POs, which took effect on 16 March 2022, were issued following his convictions in the State Courts for offences involving fraud or dishonesty, namely cheating, forgery and using the benefits of his criminal conduct.

Under the POs, Loh is prohibited from (i) providing any financial advisory services, or taking part in the management of, acting as a director of, or becoming a substantial shareholder of any financial advisory firm under the Financial Advisers Act 2001; and (ii) performing any regulated activity or from taking part in the management, acting as a director, or becoming a substantial shareholder of any capital markets services firm under the Securities and Futures Act 2001.

Between October and November 2018, while Loh was a representative of DBS, he deceived seven clients into transferring a total of $490,000 to his personal bank account. Loh had falsely informed some of these clients that their monies were being placed in fixed deposit accounts with DBS.

Loh also told a client that he could participate in a DBS share ownership scheme through Loh and forged a letter confirming the placement of the client's monies in the scheme. Loh used part of the monies to purchase virtual credits on an unlawful gambling site.

On 6 January 2021, Loh was convicted of cheating and forgery offences under the Penal Code, and an offence of using the benefits of his criminal conduct under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act. He was sentenced to 33 months imprisonment.

Loh's actions gave MAS reason to believe that he will not perform financial advisory and capital markets services honestly. While Loh is no longer an appointed representative in Singapore, the POs were issued against him to safeguard the integrity of Singapore's financial sector.