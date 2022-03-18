DeVere Group launches NFT platform to tap into emerging digital asset class

DeVere Group has launched dV Gems, a non-fungible token (NFT) platform that aims to give investors access to an emerging asset class and streamline digital ownership.

An NFT is a digital asset that can be an image, audio clip, or GIF and whose ownership is recorded on a tamper-proof digital ledger known as a blockchain.

Over the last year, the NFTs market has exploded, with a digital-only piece of art selling for $69m in 2021.

Since then, an ever-growing number of celebrities and artists, and fashion, music, tech and sports brands have been creating, buying and selling tokens.

Nigel Green, the CEO and founder of deVere Group, said: "NFTs are an exciting new asset class and they shouldn't be ignored or dismissed by those wanting to seriously build wealth for the long-term.

"These digital assets are immutable and exchangeable, offering a store of value and potentially decent source returns.

"Investors around the world are, understandably, eager to stake their claims in this new ecosystem.

"There's enormous opportunity for people to be a part of the creation of the digital financial architecture - and to give our clients access to this, we've launched dV Gems.

"This platform will help clients and prospective clients spot the winners of the future. We'll guide you to understand the new market and why we believe NFTs have a massive part to play in the future of financial investing."

De Vere further said millennials and Gen Z especially have digital lives and it's natural to want to take digital representations of fashion brands, music, and art into these worlds - and now they can with NFTs.

Already one key focus for NFT collectors around the world is sports with major brands, including Formula 1 and the NBA, involved in the marketplace.

"We're excited to drop our own collection of Sport NFTs where up and coming sports stars will be able to benefit from the dV Gems NFT Platform," says James Green, deVere Group investment director.

"NFTs are a golden money-making opportunity for the sports industry and also a great way for sports fans to engage with their favourite teams, athletes and historical moments. People have always loved to own sports collectibles and the dV Gems Platform now offers a new digitised way of doing it."

Ventures Partner Dr Abdalla Kablan adds: "Decentralised technologies are creating new business models which are democratising the way fan engagement and loyalty are captured and compensated.

"Market access, secure storage, and cross chain interactions are a few of the advantages of using NFTs to build and reward an engaged loyal fan base."

Nigel Green concludes: "deVere has always been ahead of the trend in financial services. Our new NFT platform is another first.

"Uniquely positioned to help investors see value and opportunity in a digital financial era, dV Gems will provide immediate access to the decade's hottest emerging asset class - an asset class that will become a standard feature of investment portfolios within a few years."