Robeco names former PanAgora sustainable investment chief for top research role

Robeco has named Mike Chen as head of alternative alpha research in a newly-created role.

He will lead the research and development of innovative alpha insights and next-generation (Next-Gen) investment strategies.

Chen joins Robeco from PanAgora, where he was head of sustainable investments.

In addition, he was responsible for model research and development in the equity division while participating in daily management of quant portfolios.

Prior to joining PanAgora, he was a quant portfolio manager at BlackRock's Scientific Active Equity (SAE) team, where his responsibilities included portfolio management and research into alpha insights for use across the entire SAE platform.

This appointment follows Robeco's recent appointment of Harald Lohre as executive director of quant equity research.