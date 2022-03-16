Incisive Media to launch new sustainable investment platform

Incisive Media is excited to reveal the launch of Sustainable-Investment.com (SI) - a new digital platform for the burgeoning movement of finance professionals who are committed to moving responsible investing ‘from the fringes to the forefront'.

SI - launching in April - is designed to connect and enlighten forward-thinking professionals among fund groups, wealth managers, asset allocators, financial advisers, trade bodies, regulators, trustees, analysts, research agencies, data providers, think tanks and law firms.

Incisive Media is also delighted to announce that SI will collaborate with an alliance of key players in the investment and advice industry. SI will work closely with BMO Global Asset Management, Royal London Asset Management and EdenTree to produce thought leadership content and best-in-class practice for the industry.

Daniel Barber, chief commercial officer, EdenTree, commented: "EdenTree is delighted to be one of the inaugural supporters of the Sustainable Alliance, working alongside other pioneers of responsible and sustainable investment. As interest and engagement grows around sustainable investment, it is vital that the dialogue and actions are led by those who can speak with authenticity and credibility.

"EdenTree has held that position in the market for over three decades and recognises its role in maintaining the integrity of this area of our industry and in delivering performance with principles."

SI will provide exclusive research, analysis, and expert perspectives all year round, culminating in the annual Sustainable Investment Festival (SIF), which attracted an audience of around 1,000 professionals to four days of online studio-based presentations, interviews and debates in June 2021. In 2022, SIF will be staged ‘in person' at The Brewery on June 22-23, supported by a digital service on SI and its sister platforms. You can register for the event here.

SI will also be integrated into Incisive Media's existing ecosystem of professional sites, which already provide daily coverage of sustainable investing. These include Investment Week, Professional Adviser, Professional Pensions, International Investment and BusinessGreen.

Registered users of SI will get relevant highlights of this daily coverage, while the site's own top stories will be distributed on its sister platforms.

Like SIF, SI's mission is to cut through the hype and the greenwashing. It will serve as a community catalyst, helping the leaders of the ‘responsible investment' movement - SI's users - to drive structural change, develop the professional skills of their teams, and engage with the key debates shaping the future of sustainable investing.

SI will be produced by a dedicated team of journalists and researchers headed by editor Beth Brearley, a former news editor and acting editor of Investment Week.

They will be supported and guided by a top-level panel of active, forward-thinking sustainable investment specialists drawn from across the asset management industry and associated fields, who will share their original perspectives on the platform.

Panellist Amanda Sillars, fund manager and ESG director, Jupiter Asset Management, commented: "I am delighted to join this new digital platform providing high-quality information and opinions from a broad range of industry voices, who together can influence the future and raise the profile of the debate. I look forward to collaborating with peers through Sustainable Investment to highlight and increase the positive impact of sustainable investing, benefitting our investors, our communities and our planet."

Editor Beth Brearley said: "The platform is designed to be an open environment for sharing insights, debating opinions, and collaborating. We want professionals to come away from reading our stories, watching our videos, or attending our events feeling inspired and saying 'I hadn't thought of that aspect. What does that mean for me? How can I apply that to my thinking?'."

The panellists

Amanda Sillars

Fund manager and ESG director independent funds, Jupiter

Paris Jordan

Senior multi-asset analyst, Waverton IM

Christoph Dreher

Head of ESG product group, FE fundinfo

Jake Moeller

Senior investment consultant, Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research

Hugh Gimber

Global market strategist, JP Morgan Asset Management

My-Linh Ngo

Head of ESG investment, portfolio manager, BlueBay Asset Management

Amy Clarke

Chief impact officer and co-founder, Tribe Impact Capital

Julia Dreblow

Founding director, SRI Services

Will Goodhart

Chief executive, CFA Society UK

Damien Lardoux

Head of impact investing, EQ Investors

Patricia Volhard

Partner at Debevoise & Plimpton

Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez

Global head of ESG, Invesco

Kathryn Mohan McDonald

Co-founder, head of investments and sustainability, RadiantESG, Global Investors

Leanne Clements

Head of stewardship UK/EU, Carbon Tracker Initiative

Brandon Horwitz

Senior adviser and non-executive director, Fund Boards Council

Simon Abrams

Director, ESG, Baringa Partners

Complete our short form to receive a notification when Sustainable-Investment.com is live:

https://incisive-business.msgfocus.com/k/Incisive-Business/sustainable_investment_register_your_interest_form

For further information please contact [email protected]