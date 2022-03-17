Crypto exchange Binance gets virtual asset licence from new Dubai regulator 

Giant global cryptocurrency exchange Binance has gained a Virtual Asset Licence from Dubai's recently formed Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA).

It follows Bahrain's move on 15 March to give Binance a crypto-asset service provider licence, its first such licence from a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) country.

The company will operate within Dubai's "test-adapt-scale" virtual asset market model and be "permitted to extend limited exchange products and services to pre-qualified investors and professional financial service providers", it said in a statement on 16 March.

Binance will operate as part of the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority initial regulatory phase, which includes oversight and mandatory FATF [Financial Action Task Force] compliance controls.

Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive of Binance, said: "High standards of regulation and compliance are critical to the development and maturing of the global crypto and blockchain industry … our team has been working tirelessly to demonstrate how we meet and exceed the requirements of regulators such as the Dubai Vara."

The crypto company will also anchor a blockchain technology hub in the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), it said.

Binance has been banned, or warned against, in a number of other jurisdictions around the world.