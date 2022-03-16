Lord David Owen named International Investment's keynote speaker for II Connect event   

International Investment is delighted to announce that Lord David Owen is the keynote speaker at International Investment's flagship II Connect event to be held at central London's 1 Whitehall Place on 11 May this year.

A huge figure in the political landscape with exceptional connections at the highest levels, Lord Owen has just published a timely book on two hundred years of British-Russian relations amid heightened geopolitical challenges across the world.

A doctor by training, he was neurology and psychiatric registrar at St Thomas's Hospital, London, before becoming a Research Fellow.

He then entered politics and in Labour Governments served as Navy Minister (1968-70), Health Minister (1974-76) and Foreign Secretary (1977-79). He was a Member of Parliament for Plymouth for 26 years from 1966-92.

He was co-founder of the Social Democratic Party established in 1981 and its Leader from 1983-87 and 1988-90.

He currently sits in the House of Lords as an independent Social Democrat. From 1992-95 Lord Owen served as EU peace negotiator in the former Yugoslavia.

He served as Chancellor of the University of Liverpool from 1996-2009. Lord Owen has been a committed European all his political life but, as he says, never a federalist. It is the EU's direction of travel towards a United States of Europe and the lack of reform within the EU which convinced him that the UK should leave the EU.

Lord Owen has retired from active business interests but for 20 years he had business interests in the US, Russia and the UK.

He has written many books including In Sickness and In Power: Illnesses in Heads of Government, the Military and Business leaders; The Hidden Perspective. The Military Conversations 1906-1914; Cabinet's Finest Hour. The Hidden Agenda of May 1940; British Foreign Policy After Brexit; Hubris. The Road to Trump. Power, Populism and Narcissism.

His latest book published in October 2021 is entitled Riddle, Mystery and Enigma.

