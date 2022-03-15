Two financial adviser firms in Singapore merge

Two licenced Singapore-based financial adviser firms Synergy and Linc Financial officially announced their recent merger in a statement on 13 March.

The merger agreement was inked on 23 December 2021 and the firms "are already operating as one combined entity following the transfer of clients and advisers from Linc Financial to Synergy. This is made possible thanks to our people working hard on the integration".

Linc Financial chief executive Warwick Young, said, "Both Linc and Synergy had the same objective of having an open architecture platform to support our advisers. Synergy is known in the industry for having cutting edge technology solutions, and we are delighted to leverage the technology and processes that Synergy has invested heavily in. Economies of scale are significant, and this partnership with Synergy will help the combined entity realise the ambition to grow the combined entity at a faster pace."

Synergy chief executive Adrian Peh, said: "Since establishment in 2013, Synergy has been invested heavily in technology and processes. With the endorsement of the accolades and certifications in recent years, our unwavering goal remains clear and unchanged - understanding clients' needs come first.

"Therefore, I am honoured to have more people on board the journey to achieve our goal and share our vision To Be The Most Admired Financial Advisory Firm in Asia. We believe this partnership will serve as a benchmark and a welcome mat to like-minded entrepreneurs and leaders who want to work together to unleash the potentials and possibilities."

Synergy further said is certified Singapore Quality Star with People and Innovation, ISO 9001, ISO 27001 and Data Protection Trustmark and it is also one of the 11 companies awarded the SkillsFuture Employer Award.