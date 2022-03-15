New independent investment services business debuts in Jersey

Shard Capital has launched in Jersey offering discretionary, advisory and execution only investment services to trust, family office and private clients, including any clients who require a Jersey based, cost effective custodian for safekeeping their assets.

In a statement on 14 March, the new firm said its "Jersey independence and local decision-making ability allows it to be agile and responsive to changing economic conditions and client demands, in a world that is adapting to unprecedented challenges".

The business has flexibility to work with business partners that are best positioned to help deliver efficient and lower cost client centric solutions, it said.

Led by chief executive Greg McIntyre, the team has many years of investment experience and expertise.

McIntyre said: "We are delighted to announce the launch of Shard Capital in Jersey. As a fully independent company we will provide our clients with a bespoke, personalised director led offering. The key to delivering a great client experience is in the team we are building, and we are therefore delighted to have seasoned investment professionals Marc Schroeder and Mike Hollings helping to lead the business.

"This is a hugely exciting time for us. Following extensive feedback from trustees, we are delighted to launch a bespoke defensive investment strategy. This solution is available to clients who would like to increase returns on existing cash holdings, but don't want to invest in the financial markets. We are confident that we have a suitable solution and look forward to further diversifying our service offering in the months ahead."

Shard Capital (Jersey) Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission and is an associated company of Shard Capital Partners, an FCA regulated asset and wealth management business based in the UK.

This relationship brings two culturally aligned businesses together to share expertise, resources and networks, it said, adding that Shard Capital Partners has a strong track-record, supported by more than 90 staff and having over £1.5bn in assets under management and administration.