Swathe of global insurers Generali, Allianz, Swiss Re stop new business in Russia

Allianz, Swiss Re and Generali have all revealed stances on their planned reduced exposure to business in Russia with particularly scant detail in some cases.

"Our operating entities are no longer underwriting new insurance business in Russia, and are decisively reducing exposure in an orderly manner," Allianz said on 14 March.

Swiss Re said on Monday that it was not taking on new business with Russian and Belarusian clients, and that it was not renewing existing business with Russian clients.

It also said that it was reviewing its current business relationships in Russia and Belarus.

Insurer Zurich no longer takes on new domestic customers in Russia and will not renew existing local business.

Late last week, Deutsche Bank revealed it was to wind down its operations in Russia, following a bit later than some other big name banking groups like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, which International Investment has extensively reported on over the weeks since the war in Ukraine.

The Germany-headquartered bank announced the decision on 11 March, having previously maintained that it needed to continue with a presence there.

"We are in the process of winding down our remaining business in Russia while we help our non-Russian multinational clients in reducing their operations," it said, adding that "there won't be any new business in Russia".