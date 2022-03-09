Phoenix Group revamps branding to shift away from closed-book consolidator

Phoenix Group has redesigned its logo and branding to reflect the company's shift away from traditional closed-book consolidator and better engage with its target audience.

The long-term savings and retirement business, one of the UK's largest with 13 million customers, said it had moved on from its closed-book consolidator roots and now had growing consumer brands.

Its brands, such as Standard Life and SunLife, will now feature "part of Phoenix Group" on marketing to make the connection clear. The changes will be rolled out across the group in the coming months.

It bought the Standard Life insurance business from abrdn (then Aberdeen Standard Life) in 2018, adding its branding in 2021.

Phoenix Group's new tagline is: "Helping people secure a life of possibilities".

Group chief executive Andy Briggs said: "The launch of Phoenix Group's new visual identity is an important landmark in our journey and growth story, and reflects the evolution we are undergoing as a purpose-led business.

"We want to help everyone ‘secure a life of possibilities' - that is our purpose - and I believe it's a purpose that has never been more important. With an ageing population and people living longer, a savings gap for many, and the need to act sustainably, we are looking to make a difference to the things that matter most to the lives of millions of people."

He added: "For us, that means providing the right guidance and products at the right time, and helping to really engage people in their financial future.

"It also means taking responsible and sustainable investment decisions and using our scale and expertise to drive forward change for the better, on behalf of the 13 million customers we have across all our brands. The introduction of our new visual identity supports our strategy and will enable us to build our presence as a leading organisation."

Brand director Ben Rhodes added: "The introduction of our new visual identity and brand endorsement represents a clear commitment to engaging more deeply with our growing audiences, and an indication of the collective power of our suite of well-known brands, to help people achieve a better financial future.

"The combined scale and strength of Phoenix Group provides a platform for our customer-facing brands to thrive and grow, which we reflect in the clearer endorsement of our suite of brands."