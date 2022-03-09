Tilney Smith & Williamson taps Charles Stanley for investment director role

Tilney Smith & Williamson (TS&W), the wealth manager set to re-brand to Evelyn Partners this summer, has hired Charles Stanley senior investment director head, Sean O'Flanagan.

O'Flanagan joins the £57.7bn firm as an investment director after nearly a decade at Charles Stanley where he worked in a similar role.

At TS&W, O'Flanagan will work to develop the firm's private client business, working closely with financial advisers to expand its AIM Portfolio Service.

According to the firm, the service offers investor clients an opportunity to reduce IHT payable by investing in companies expected to receive business relief, while maintaining access to capital and income.

Prior to working at Charles Stanley, O'Flanagan spent six years at Collins Stewart as a fund manager, prior to which he spent five years at Unicorn Asset Management in a similar role.

London managing partner at TS&W, Chris Kenny, said O'Flanagan's hire was a "strategic move" for the firm: "He brings a considerable amount of senior investment management experience and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to grow our AIM portfolio service."

"As the UK economic recovery continues, clients are increasingly attracted to investing in smaller companies as part of a diversified portfolio and we have seen an uplift in interest of our proposition."

TS&W has been on a hiring spree recently. Last year it took on 14 new investment managers and 23 additional financial planners.