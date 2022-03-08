Franklin Templeton waives management fee on Eastern Europe fund

Franklin Templeton has waived the management fee on its Eastern Europe fund for the duration of its suspension.

The FTIF board of directors made the decision to temporarily waive the investment management fee of Templeton Eastern Europe fund while the calculation of its NAV is suspended.

This decision is effective from 28 February 2022 and will remain while the suspension is in place.

Templeton Eastern Europe is one of a swathe of Russia-exposed funds that has made the decision to suspend redemptions in the light of market volatility caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier today, Liontrust also announced it would waive the ongoing charges of its Russia fund for the duration of its suspension.