Cyprus wealth manager targets key locations across Europe and beyond

Cyrpus headquartered Chase Buchanan Wealth Management is "undertaking a dynamic expansion, creating private wealth management hubs throughout Europe and beyond to provide adept support to foreign nationals living abroad".

In a statement on 7 March, the private wealth management firm said its accredited financial adviser team delivered EU regulated advice, authorised by the Cypriot Securities and Exchange Commission with full licensing.

Chase Buchanan's head office has recently relocated to Paphos, the fourth-largest city and home to 50% of British nationals in Cyprus.

In Spain, the Marbella Chase Buchanan team supports clients including cross-border investors, retirees and entrepreneurs, while it has also built a presence in Portugal, Belgium, Malta and Canada.

It further said its private wealth management services span the scope of planning for retirement, investment, education fees and global pension transfers.

Lee Eldridge, Chase Buchanan Group CEO, said: "Chase Buchanan is at the forefront of private wealth management and tax with a specialism on UK Nationals living abroad, we aspire to provide the best levels of financial advisory service in the industry.

"We have focused on our expansion phase to strengthen our physical presence in key locations for foreign nationals living abroad, with the right people, and the right structures available adherent to the right financial regulations."