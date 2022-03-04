VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Investors Trust's head of Asia outlines 2022 vision

In this exclusive interview - part of International Investment's Asia Spotlight 2022 - II Publisher Gary Robinson speaks with David Knights, Head of Distribution Asia at Investors Trust.

In this interview Knights reveals the impact of the pandemic and ongoing political tensions in Hong Kong on the Asian advisory community in recent years. He also discusses how his company's technological advances have given them an advantage in this ever-changing cross-border advice industry landscape.

