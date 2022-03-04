People moves: Carey Olsen, Quilter Cheviot, Redington, Finverity, Mediolanum, Value Partners 

Carey Olsen

Carey Olsen has brought back Robert Quinn as a senior associate in its Guernsey trusts and private wealth practice.

Robert, who was previously with Carey Olsen from 2016 to 2019, has spent the past two years as the legal director of a large Guernsey trust and corporate services provider.



Drawing on his broad private client and offshore experience, Robert provides practical and focused advice on all aspects of Guernsey trust and company practice and is a trusted adviser to the directors and in-house counsel of many of Guernsey's leading banks and trust companies.



A winner of the 2016 student of the year award for the Trust Creation: Law and Practice module of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners diploma programme, Robert was also named one of eprivateclient's Top 35 Under 35 in both the UK and the Channel Islands in 2018.

Russell Clark, partner and head of Carey Olsen's trusts and private wealth practice in Guernsey said: "It is a pleasure to welcome Robert back to Carey Olsen. He is a fantastic addition to our team in Guernsey and he returns having gained valuable experience from his time working in-house within the local fiduciary sector. His expertise and knowledge will be of great value to our clients, who I know will be pleased to be able to work with him once again."

Carey Olsen has also added to its investment funds offering in Singapore with the addition of investment funds specialist Tom Katsaros.

Specialising in the establishment, structuring and maintenance of private equity funds and hedge funds, he joins Carey Olsen after 14 years at Maples where he was most recently head of the firm's funds and investment management team in Singapore.

In addition to acting for large financial institutions and investment funds sponsors, boutique and start-up investment managers, he also advises on all aspects of corporate and commercial law, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and financing transactions.

Carey Olsen Singapore managing partner Anthony McKenzie said: "Tom is a highly accomplished legal specialist and an expert within the offshore investment funds industry. His knowledge, insight and all-round expertise will be a tremendous asset to our corporate and investment funds teams in Singapore.

"The addition of such a well-regarded lawyer not only reflects the increased volume of instructions we are seeing in this practice area but also underlines the recognised quality and strength of our team in the marketplace."

Carey Olsen's Singapore office, which recently strengthened its full service offering with the hire of experienced trust and private wealth practitioner Rachel Yao, is one of only two offshore firms in the jurisdiction to be ranked as a Tier One practice by The Legal 500.

Quilter Cheviot

Quilter Cheviot has today announced it has made three hires as it expands its London office, with an investment manager and two business development managers joining the firm.

Kevin Adams joins Quilter Cheviot as an investment manager from WH Ireland where he worked for over 23 years. Adams will report into investment director Mats Arthursson and will work alongside former colleagues James

Hughes and Lawrence Cotton who joined Quilter Cheviot in 2019. He will be responsible for the management of client portfolios.

Meanwhile, the business development team has strengthened its coverage of the region with the addition of two individuals. Paul Keogh joins from Royal London Asset Management and will cover the East of England from the London office and Mark Henderson arrives from VitalityInvest and will be responsible for sales within London.

Keogh and Henderson will be responsible for building relationships with financial advisers and their clients and to promote Quilter Cheviot's discretionary wealth management service. Both will report into head of distribution for Quilter Cheviot, David Butler.

Andrew McGlone, chief executive at Quilter Cheviot, said: "We are delighted to be reinforcing our presence in London and East of England with this triple hire as we look to drive growth in 2022 and beyond. We continue to see really strong demand for discretionary wealth management from financial advisers and clients alike and this is no more the case than in and around the capital.

"I am really pleased to be welcoming Kevin, Paul and Mark to Quilter Cheviot and look forward to them all contributing to the growth of the business."

Redington

Investment and technology specialist Redington has expanded its offering for the UK wealth market with two senior hires to its Global Assets team.

Tara Gillespie has returned to Redington in a new role as Head of Global Assets, and Laura Bampfylde has joined as Director. The appointments follow that of ex-Vanguard executive director Nick Blake, who joined Redington as Managing Director - Wealth in March 2021.

Gillespie joined Redington from Artemis Investment Management where she was an Institutional Director. Prior to this, she spent seven years within Redington's Investment Consultancy team, advising a range of clients on areas such as asset allocation, responsible investment and fund selection. Within her new role she will be responsible for leading the Global Assets team and growing the firm's advisory business across key strategic growth areas both within the UK and

Bampfylde joined Redington from JP Morgan Private Bank, where she served as Vice President for International Funds Product Management. Prior to this, she spent eight years at HSBC Asset Management, where she led UK Strategic Partnerships and was latterly seconded to run the firm's first FCA Value Assessment project, having first gained retail investing experience at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The Global Assets team provides bespoke investment research and advice to wealth managers, endowments, foundations, charities, family offices and sovereign wealth funds across the world. Its expansion reflects the firm's growing presence in the wealth market, providing wholesale and retail clients with access to strategies, products and pricing more traditionally reserved for institutional investors.

Central to Redington's growth in the wealth market is its focus on getting the best outcomes for savers whether that be through portfolio construction, best-in-class fund research or sustainable investment advice.

It also provides access to integrated technology solutions via Ada Fintech, its proprietary Research Management System. Designed in collaboration with fund selectors and technologists, Ada Fintech provides a holistic portfolio management, research and governance solution aimed at helping investment teams and wealth managers make smart investment decisions for their clients.

Tara Gillespie, Head of Global Assets, said: "I'm delighted to be re-joining Redington in this exciting development phase.

"By bringing our commercial scale and dedicated manager research team as well as our proprietary risk analytics, cutting-edge technology and leading sustainable investment research to the wealth market, we believe we can support a broader set of investors in growing their existing propositions and helping end-savers achieve their objectives without exposing them to unnecessary risk."

Finverity

Finverity, the mid-market supply chain finance platform focused on emergingmarkets, today announces the appointment of Ahanna Anaba as Head of Sales - Digital Solutions & Partnerships. The appointment comes at a time of increased demand for working capital solutions, especially among emerging market companies.

Ahanna Anaba's main focus will be on identifying, qualifying, and selling Finverity's SaaS white label solutions to emerging market banks and NBFIs (non-banking financial institutions) that are newly active or are seeking to expand their supply chain and receivables finance operations.

As a secondary role, Ahanna will also assist the origination and distribution teams in placing risk originated by Finverity with the network of funders who are current SaaS clients as well as with funders outside the SaaS client network.

Ahanna was previously Head of Transactions at Orbitt, the Africa-focused investment deal origination platform. At Orbitt, she led the transactions team and managed $1.3bn worth of investment transactions on the platform.

Additionally, Ahanna oversaw the team handling investor liaison, transaction data and transaction support, directly working on deals in equity, debt, trade finance and mezzanine transactions ranging between $5m - $50m across Africa.

Ahanna will report directly to Alex Fenechiu, Co-Founder & COO at Finverity.

Alex Fenechiu, COO & Co-founder of Finverity, said: "The SCF and receivables financing landscape is changing rapidly, especially in Africa, where deep-tier supplier visibility is now mandatory in order to access capital from development institutions and ESG sources which will fuel growth for the next ten years. Ahanna's experience in these areas and "can do" approach will prove invaluable as Finverity continues its growth trajectory."

Mediolanum International Funds

The European asset management platform of Mediolanum Banking Group, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd (MIFL), continues its investment talent expansion with the appointments of Dermott Aspell, Senior Fixed Income Portfolio Manager and Marco Meijer, Fixed Income Portfolio Manager.

Dermott Aspell will join the firm's multi-manager portfolio management team and will report to the firm's Head of Multi-management, Bish Limbu. Dermott's primary responsibility will be to construct and manage the firm's multi-manager fixed income portfolios, while collaborating with the manager research team.

Dermott joins from Goodbody, a leading wealth manager in Ireland where he was Head of Investment Selection.

Dermott has held roles with Pioneer Investments, HBV Credit Advisors, and the Bank of Ireland, accumulating over 22 years of investment experience across fixed income, absolute return, and equity markets.

Marco Meijer joins as a Portfolio Manager in MIFL's Fixed Income Investment Team responsible for internally managed fixed income portfolios and will report directly to Charles Diebel, MIFL's Head of Fixed Income. Marco will be responsible for managing the firm's emerging market portfolios with a specific focus on country-based analysis across sovereign debt.

Marco joins from BNP Paribas, where he was a Senior European Interest Rate Strategist since 2018. Marco was previously a Senior Portfolio Manager at Pioneer Investments for almost 10 years and has held roles at JP Morgan, Susquehanna, and Commerzbank Securities. Marco has over 25 years of investment experience across fixed income and trading.

Christophe Jaubert, Chief Investment Officer at MIFL said: "The appointments of Dermott and Marco brings nearly 50 years of valuable financial markets experience combined - both individuals have an impressive record within the fixed income space, and we're delighted to have them on board.

Our mission is to continuously attract the best talent in the market. We are committed to developing and broadening our internal expertise to drive performance, expand our investment offerings, and support our distributors."

Value Partners

Value Partners Group Limited (together with its subsidiaries, "Value Partners" or "the Group", Hong Kong Stock Code: 806) today announces the appointment of David Wong as Managing Director, Chief Risk Officer, effective 28 February 2022.

As Chief Risk Officer, Wong is responsible for managing and overseeing the overall risk management function across the Group's Hong Kong headquarters and overseas offices. He will also provide leadership in enterprise risk management of the Group. Based in Hong Kong, Wong reports to the Group's President, June Wong.

Wong brings with him a wealth of experience, having spent more than 20 years in the asset management and banking industry. He has extensive knowledge in audit and risk governance, and has worked in both regional and country roles in Hong Kong and Japan.

He was formerly Managing Director and Regional Head of Internal Audit for Asia Pacific at Blackrock, where he oversaw the firm's internal auditing at both global and regional levels. Before that, he spent nine years with HSBC, where he assumed risk oversight responsibilities within the Group. He was the Regional Chief Risk Officer at HSBC Global Asset Management in Asia Pacific, Country Chief Risk Officer at HSBC in Japan, and Head of Risk Management at HSBC Investments Management. Before joining HSBC, he was the General Manager, Risk Management at Dah Sing Bank.

June Wong said, "I am very delighted to welcome David to Value Partners to lead our risk management function. He brings to the Group over two decades of experience in the financial markets, and will provide strategic direction, functional leadership and in-depth technical and operational expertise on the best practices of risk management. Risk management is an integral part of our business strategy, and it is our objective to always ensure we maintain a robust risk management framework."