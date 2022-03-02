Trio of Q4 acquisitions boost Schroders AUM 10%

2021's trio of acquisitions has boosted Schroders' assets under management by 10%, pushing the figure to £732b, up from £663bn last year, its annual results for last year have revealed.

Net new business grew to £35.3bn, at a rate of 5%, while profit before tax spiked 25% compared to 2020, climbing to £764.1m.

The results reflect growth into private assets, according to the firm, as well as in alternatives and across its wealth management division and sustainability franchise.

AUM in private and alternative assets increased 16% year-on-year, ending the period at £53.7bn, compared to £46.1bn in 2020.

Assets were boosted by three separate acquisitions announced in the fourth quarter of last year: River and Mercantile Solutions, Cairn Real Estate and Greencoat Capital.

"We continue to invest for the future. Most recently we have further expanded our capabilities. As a renewable energy manager, Greencoat Capital reinforces our leadership position in sustainability and will help enable our clients' net zero responsibilities," said Schroders group chief executive Peter Harrison.

"River and Mercantile's Solutions business enables us to expand our fiduciary management capabilities. These businesses will enhance our resilience and contribute to future growth," he added.

According to the group, 79% of assets at the firm outperformed their counterparts last year.

Across its asset management business, net income climbed to £2.1bn, up from £1.8bn in 2020, boosted by increased performance fees of £94.2m, compared to £85.8m in 2020.

The firm hiked its total dividend by 7% in 2021, to 122p per share.