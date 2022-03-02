Six legal tips for expat divorcees over assets in trust

Despite no longer living full-time in the UK, it is often the case that expats are still subject to the English court system in the event they divorce, says Stacey Nevin, senior associate in the Family & Divorce team at Kingsley Napley.

Even if the parties did not live in England for some or all of their marriage, a divorcing spouse can "attach" themselves to this jurisdiction with relative ease, depending on where one or both parties are habitually resident or domiciled at the time of a divorce.

England is considered a very generous jurisdiction to the financially weaker party on divorce and for this and other reasons, London is frequently dubbed the divorce capital of the world. Even if expat couples have assets overseas, they will be considered part of any financial pot to be split on divorce. Furthermore, trusts, even those offshore, are not necessarily beyond the reach of the English divorce courts.

Trusts are a valid form of estate planning, widely utilised by many high-net worth individuals. They may be used to acquire properties or to hold financial investments.

However, it is a misnomer that a trust structure (even one that is overseas) offers absolute protection from the English divorce courts. The English courts look at all financial resources and are not limited to assets legally owned by the parties.

If a trust offers a financial resource to one or both parties, the court will look at it closely on divorce, and may even join trustees to court proceedings to compel disclosure of trust documentation and ensure compliance with a divorce court order.

So what can be done to mitigate against an attack on trust assets in English divorce proceedings?